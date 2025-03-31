This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Line Manager Advisory Team Lead

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Line Manager Advisory Team Leader provides business facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy, informal ER cases.

Deliver reliable compliant secure P&C operations in support of business.

Coach line managers to ensure that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

In addition to primary responsibilities this role will also include leading and coaching a team of co-located Line Manager Advisors and acting as a span-breaker for LMA Manager.

In this role You will:

Deliver reliable compliant secure P&C operations in support of business

Provide business facing consultation advice to business leaders may facilitate resolution of everyday queries coaching to drive engagement pre-empting resolving employee relations (ER) cases ensuring that diversity inclusion are a foundation of P&C people plan supported throughout all people management activity.

Good understanding of business population they support

Leverage interpret data insights relevant to business they support

Leverage standard methodologies identify efficiencies opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as point of escalation for complex queries that were not resolved by team or require further guidance clarification

Coach guide LM advisors to enhance quality of service provision, foster productivity, collaboration within team, provide timely feedback.

Key tasks:

Act as first point of contact for Line Managers for people management queries

Advise line managers on group generic entity specific policies processes

Provide coaching challenge to Line Managers around policy cyclical activity (recognising business differentiation) e.g. end-to-end goal setting reflections pay review process comms tracking advice

Handle majority of queries across spectrum of HR activities that cannot be undertaken at tier 0 referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate be a gatekeeper for tier 2 partnering (tier 3) services

Ensure correct process channels are followed for P&C queries transactions promoting self-service where possible

Ensure positive experience by prioritising seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce acting as point of contact for Line Managers employees until point of closure or issue

Review amend transactions across full P&C technology landscape to ensure right data is entered into transaction – e.g., update allowances org data

Adhere to agreed service requirements SLAs

Identify raise opportunities for operational efficiencies continuous improvement of service as well as knowledge base.

Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies standards processes

Continuously maintain broad understanding of business context issues people strategy priorities aligned to entities as well as specifics like Labor relations / works council considerations employee practices in relevant locations.

What You will need to be successful:

More than 5 years of relevant HR experience with relevant higher education.

Experienced in Employee Relations case-work

Experienced in HR with proven capability in business partnering or business facing HR role that requires partner management.

Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation regulations

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Experience with organizational change and working in matrixed organization.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



