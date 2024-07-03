Entity:Customers & Products
Linear Program (LP) Developer (m/f/d)
to join our team full-time in Lingen (D), Rotterdam (NL), Castellón (E) or Sunbury (UK)
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?
We are looking for a Linear Program (LP) Developer to join our Global Commercial Tool Support and Development team! Located in Europe and being a part of a centralized Team you will work with supply and refinery commercial teams and refinery technical experts across our refining, supply and trading and shipping organizations to maintain and improve Linear Program (LP) refinery and network optimization models and related business processes that are essential for how bp makes commercial decisions.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
