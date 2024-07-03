Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Linear Program (LP) Developer (m/f/d)

to join our team full-time in Lingen (D), Rotterdam (NL), Castellón (E) or Sunbury (UK)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?

We are looking for a Linear Program (LP) Developer to join our Global Commercial Tool Support and Development team! Located in Europe and being a part of a centralized Team you will work with supply and refinery commercial teams and refinery technical experts across our refining, supply and trading and shipping organizations to maintain and improve Linear Program (LP) refinery and network optimization models and related business processes that are essential for how bp makes commercial decisions.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Ensure the LP models you are assigned to continue to be accurate, fit and optional by supporting the site’s LP assurance process and participating in site LP user meetings

Lead and improve the process, people capability and assurance tools, where necessary

Stay up to date with best practice and state of the art LP modelling techniques and process technologies through participation of cross site functional networks and working closely with the LP Modeling Advisor and the Commercial Tools Support and Development team

Ensure best practice LP modeling techniques and standards are appropriately deployed and maintained for the LP models you are assigned to

Work with the LP Modeling Advisor and the Commercial Tools Support and Development team to understand where gaps exist and to develop gap closure plans if appropriate

Ensure consistency of modelling across planning and scheduling tools

Provide appropriate training and mentoring to ensure LP models are maintained and updated correctly and used appropriately

Support margin improvement projects, LP analysis and troubleshooting where necessary

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or Mathematics or related experience

5 years or more experience in the oil industry and its market commercial drivers

Breadth of knowledge of refining process technologies

Understanding of commercial impacts of refinery operations

Performance Bias - Bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events

Desirable knowledge of refinery LP modeling including maintenance and assurance activities, of refinery production planning and feedstock purchasing best practices

Skills to influence and motivate refining technical teams to commit time and effort for LP improvement and assurance activities

Desirable knowledge of refinery scheduling processes and of regional oil product supply optimization processes/modelling

Fluency in speaking and writing in German, Dutch or Spanish (depending on the location)

Fluency in speaking and writing in English (all locations)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

