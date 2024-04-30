This role is not eligible for relocation

Lingen Cost Reporting & Digital Coordinator (m/f/d)

in Vollzeit für den Standort Lingen - befristet auf 1,5 Jahre

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:

Als Cost Reporting & Digital Coordinator unterstützen Sie bei der Koordination der Teilziele und Teilpläne im Rahmen der jährlichen strategischen Planung und arbeiten bei der Erstellung der laufenden innerjährlichen Ergebnishochschätzung, der Abweichungsanalysen, des GFO und der operativen Ergebnisrechnung mit. Außerdem wirken Sie bei der Erstellung von Management lnformationen zur Unterstützung der Business Unit Performance mit.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Unterstützung bei der Koordination der Teilziele und Teilpläne im Rahmen der jährlichen strategischen Planung, Mitwirkung im Rahmen der Erstellung der Jahresbudgets

Mitarbeit im Rahmen des GFO Prozesses (zeitgerechten Erstellung der laufenden Ergebnishochschätzung)

Erstellung von Erstellung von Abweichungsanalysen (z. B. sonstige Betriebskosten, Katalysatoren)

Unterstützung bei Anfragen des Bundes- bzw. des Landesamts für Statistik

Mitverantwortung für das Kostencontrolling (insb. sonstige Betriebskosten)

Mitarbeit an der Einrichtung und Pflege der Betriebskostenstruktur in SAP

Übernahme des CML Prozesses sowie für die Pflege und technische Umsetzung in der Controlling Datenbank

Zuständig für die Datenqualität in Power Bl im Bereich CML

Freigabe von E-Banfen im SAP

Mitverantwortung für die Monats-, Quartals- und Jahresabschlüsse

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Abgeschlossenes BWL oder Wirtschaftsingenieursstudium mit einem Bachelor- oder Master-Abschluss bzw. Ausbildung mit entsprechender Zusatzqualifikation

Verständnis und Kenntnisse von betriebswirtschaftlichen Zusammenhängen

Professioneller Umgang mit MS Office und SAP

Gute Kommunikations- und Organisationsfähigkeiten sowie sicheres Auftreten bei Präsentationen

Strukturierte Denk- und Arbeitsweise

Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft

Interkulturelle Kompetenz

Fließende Deutschkenntnisse in Wort- und Schrift

Sehr gute Englischkenntnisse

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.





Skills:

