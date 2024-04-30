Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Lingen Cost Reporting & Digital Coordinator (m/f/d)
in Vollzeit für den Standort Lingen - befristet auf 1,5 Jahre
Wer wir sind:
Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.
Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:
Als Cost Reporting & Digital Coordinator unterstützen Sie bei der Koordination der Teilziele und Teilpläne im Rahmen der jährlichen strategischen Planung und arbeiten bei der Erstellung der laufenden innerjährlichen Ergebnishochschätzung, der Abweichungsanalysen, des GFO und der operativen Ergebnisrechnung mit. Außerdem wirken Sie bei der Erstellung von Management lnformationen zur Unterstützung der Business Unit Performance mit.
Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:
Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft
Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:
Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.