LoF Subsea Project Engineer (Squad Lead)

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Life of Field squad is responsible for the readiness for mobilization for projects offshore, onshore equipment management, supplier oversite and safety, and leading the alignment across functions and regional teams. This role will report to the Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead, then is deployed into the Central Subsea regional organisation for the planning and execution of varied and unique scopes.



The Life of Field Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role will both lead a team and execute as part of a larger team, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort utilizing other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution.



This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to manage and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will lead interfaces with Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and foster strong relationships with internal BP cross-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver world class results.



Key Responsibilities

Oversite of regional Life of Field team managing resource assignments, ensuring delivery of projects ontime, act as first point of escalation, and ensuring that bp requirements are met during the preparation for execution.

Act as Regional Lead for all internal stakeholders ensuring that there is clear and open communication and open feedback loop on continuous improvement.

Leads the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives for assigned projects

Provides cross-discipline coordination to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan.

Monitors project schedule and budget to ensure delivery within the plan.

Identifies and leads coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution.

Ensures conformance to bp’s project common process and drives good project management discipline, complying with all bp HSSE requirements.

Identifies risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle.

Generate and deliver regional metrics, regional strategies, and lead/participate in improvement

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum)

Minimum of 10 years of industry experience, with at least 4 years Offshore or Subsea experience

Demonstrated industry experience with project management and be able to autonomously lead a team through setting the vision, mission and strategy

Experience in subsea operations, repair, inspection, and/or maintenance.

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills