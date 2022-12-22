LoF Subsea Project Engineer (Squad Lead)

Role Synopsis
Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Life of Field squad is responsible for the readiness for mobilization for projects offshore, onshore equipment management, supplier oversite and safety, and leading the alignment across functions and regional teams. This role will report to the Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead, then is deployed into the Central Subsea regional organisation for the planning and execution of varied and unique scopes.
The Life of Field Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role will both lead a team and execute as part of a larger team, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort utilizing other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution.
This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to manage and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will lead interfaces with Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and foster strong relationships with internal BP cross-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver world class results.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education: