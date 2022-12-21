Load Resource/Retail Portfolio Manager

Job summary

Job Summary

Main Responsibilities

Responsible for managing and optimizing ERCOT Load Resource book (including CLR)

Provide Profit/Loss explanation related to demand response portfolio and assist in variance explanation

Assist in the development and growth of voluntary demand response products to offer directly to customers

Manage forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash months

Support Portfolio Optimization team by maintaining and providing transact able prices for approved tradable products as well as market information to the retail pricing functions, sales persons and customers

Manage the risk associated with a non-standard portfolio while adhering to allocated risk limits

Work closely with the Marketing team to help guide their efforts to provide opportunities that are aligned with trading ideas

Work closely with the Legal Team to draft customer specific contract language as needed

Build and maintain databases as necessary

Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor degree required in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering

5 years of experience related to trading, demand response, portfolio optimization, asset optimization

Strong working knowledge of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace, specifically in the ERCOT, NYISO, NEPOOL, MISO, PJM regions

High level of proficiency in Excel and working knowledge of VBA and SQL required. Python working knowledge preferred

Analytical skills required for pricing, risk assessment and transaction structuring

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and strong collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions

Why join us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!The Retail Portfolio Manager will participate in the management and profitability analysis of the Trading Commercial & Industrial retail electricity load and demand response portfolio. This individual will identify opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage fundamental analysis, advanced analytics and market acumen.At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.