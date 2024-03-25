Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates bp’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more complex deals by combining various financing and risk distribution solutions.

This is a newly created role, where the individual will work with trading and origination, credit, legal, structured trade finance, settlements, and financial accounts in establishing and operating a central function for loan ops activity. The Loan Operations Specialist is the primary owner of the end-to-end control and risk management process for structured loans, pre-payments, and any other working capital facilities provided to our customers.

Key Accountabilities:

Establish and manage the global Loan Operations function for bp’s trading activity, while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations

Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end loan operations process.

Review loan documentation and provide inputs to internal stakeholders on feasibility of deal structures from a Loan Operations perspective

Own the administration and processing function of loans from execution to final settlement, including ownership of loan schedules, calculation of interest, oversight of cashflows, and monitoring of covenants and undertakings

Engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure information flows between the right teams on a timely basis

Provide updates to internal stakeholders on loan balances and answer ad-hoc questions, becoming the main point of contact for loan related queries

Drive standardisation, simplification and automation of processes and controls to ensure they are scalable in line with business growth

Embed new activity into the team, ensuring procedures are applied effectively and required monitoring is in place

Proactively grow the portfolio of activity overtime by taking on work from other regions

Analyse issues that are highlighted by the stakeholders and resolve them in a timely manner

Provide input into the Assurance and Approval process

Qualifications & Experience:

Proven experience in a trading organization or bank

Excellent written and oral communication skills (both senior management and peer group), as well as the ability to work independently and make decisions

Track record of challenging existing practices and delivering continuous improvement

Ability to understand new transactions and embed into current process, or where needed, adapt or develop new processes and controls

Extensive experience of using relevant software packages, i.e. Word, Excel, Powerpoint (financial modelling experience is vital);

Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously and prioritise in a fast-paced environment, while effectively managing risks with diligent execution

Strong organizational skills, detailed oriented and ability to complete tasks effectively in a timely manner

A proactive partner for trading and credit with solid risk awareness and ability to anticipate and understand risks and collaborate with trading, legal, contracts, and/or credit to find the best risk-based solutions for all stakeholders.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

