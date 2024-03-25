Site traffic information and cookies

Loan Operations Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ077168
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

About the Role:

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates bp’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more complex deals by combining various financing and risk distribution solutions.

This is a newly created role, where the individual will work with trading and origination, credit, legal, structured trade finance, settlements, and financial accounts in establishing and operating a central function for loan ops activity.  The Loan Operations Specialist is the primary owner of the end-to-end control and risk management process for structured loans, pre-payments, and any other working capital facilities provided to our customers.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Establish and manage the global Loan Operations function for bp’s trading activity, while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations
  • Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end loan operations process.
  • Review loan documentation and provide inputs to internal stakeholders on feasibility of deal structures from a Loan Operations perspective
  • Own the administration and processing function of loans from execution to final settlement, including ownership of loan schedules, calculation of interest, oversight of cashflows, and monitoring of covenants and undertakings
  • Engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure information flows between the right teams on a timely basis
  • Provide updates to internal stakeholders on loan balances and answer ad-hoc questions, becoming the main point of contact for loan related queries
  • Drive standardisation, simplification and automation of processes and controls to ensure they are scalable in line with business growth
  • Embed new activity into the team, ensuring procedures are applied effectively and required monitoring is in place
  • Proactively grow the portfolio of activity overtime by taking on work from other regions
  • Analyse issues that are highlighted by the stakeholders and resolve them in a timely manner
  • Provide input into the Assurance and Approval process

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Proven experience in a trading organization or bank
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills (both senior management and peer group), as well as the ability to work independently and make decisions  
  • Track record of challenging existing practices and delivering continuous improvement  
  • Ability to understand new transactions and embed into current process, or where needed, adapt or develop new processes and controls
  • Extensive experience of using relevant software packages, i.e. Word, Excel, Powerpoint (financial modelling experience is vital);
  • Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously and prioritise in a fast-paced environment, while effectively managing risks with diligent execution  
  • Strong organizational skills, detailed oriented and ability to complete tasks effectively in a timely manner  
  • A proactive partner for trading and credit with solid risk awareness and ability to anticipate and understand risks and collaborate with trading, legal, contracts, and/or credit to find the best risk-based solutions for all stakeholders.  

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

