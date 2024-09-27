Local Content Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Accountable for developing and owning the regional Local Content Strategy in Mauritania and Senegal in full alignment with bp’s vision to have a positive impact in countries where we operate.

Job Description

Regularly communicate the overall progress of regional local content plan to customers while leading new initiatives to further drive the performance value in alignment with bp’s sustainability aims.

Regularly engage with key executives in governments and Partners’ organizations to promote bp’s efforts to sustainably grow local economies, build local workforce capabilities and improve livelihood of near-by local communities.

Remain abreast with governments’ local content initiatives / programs and identify strategic opportunities to demonstrate bp’s commitment towards supporting regional long-term socio-economic development

Assess effectiveness of the regional local content strategy, and lead initiatives that maximize the impact and visibility of bp’s local content efforts.

Develop a local content roadmap which translates the regional local content strategy into timebound actions. Identify, track and report on risks which might affect deliverables of the roadmap.

Identify & secure strategic local content / in-country value opportunities.-Provide strategic direction to the team, ensure that all efforts / initiatives to drive local content agenda remain aligned with local governments’ priorities.

Ensure that bp’s local content strategy gives equal focus to the three key pillars of local content: Workforce Development, Supply Chain & Social Investment

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Established business relationships with NOCs & Ministry in Mauritania & Senegal.-Fluent in English, speaking French is an advantage

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience from a recognized University.-Minimum 10 years of team leadership experience

Experience in developing local content plans and/or strategies.

Be knowledgeable of relevant local content laws / decrees in both Mauritania & Senegal and relevant government reporting requirements.

Prior experience communicating to Executives, Senior Management & Government Stakeholders.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Held a similar position in a multi-national company.

Have a thorough understanding of the Oil and Gas business in Mauritania & Senegal and confirmed ability to identify / unlock opportunities that drive local content and in-country value while maximizing economical value to bp

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

