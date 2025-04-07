Local Delivery Lead - T&A

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services organization, responsible for delivering centralized and standardized people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. O&A are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to manage a team of specialists within PC&C Operations who deliver in-country offer and onboarding, reporting and time sensitive people and organization data processes, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. The role provides a point of contact for PC&C and the business managers on time sensitive, incidents and issues requests for people and organization data as well as local complex projects support.

Role Accountabilities:

Team lead responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team. (if relevant)

Represent the Regional Delivery center to internal partners in PC&C and Local Country teams.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets. Reviewing appropriate performance targets as required in line with business priorities.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization.

Ensure (team) compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Ensures queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes and signpost to other teams as applicable.

Manage issues in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Using experience and expertise to solve complex operational issues with solutions that will improve efficiency and cost.

Support individual projects that impact assigned area within the Regional Delivery center.

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Services and Solutions and broader PC&C community.

Support the PC&C Services Leadership Team with annual planning to gain agreement and implementation of plans consistently.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

3+ years of coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience required.

Proficient in English

Skills:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical:

Prior experience of leading a team in a shared services environment in a multi-national organization.

Customer Service Delivery experience across multiple countries and time zones.

Ability to summarize and present changes to a non-P&C professional and provide guidance on how to implement necessary process and policy changes.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyze system generated data to provide insights and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications and Enabling Services technologies.

Advanced capability in effective listening and communication.

Strong knowledge of bp’s global and local policies and, systems and workday / Workday recruit enabled processes end to end.

Business Capability:

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and PC&C partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Business intellect & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context and understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations and decisions.

Behavioral:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the PC&C Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mind set - frequently looks beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the client with local needs.

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to enable sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions when addressing situations.

Acts with integrity; demonstrates the bp V&Bs.

Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.

Desirable Experience:

US compliance experience

Proficient in using CRM systems

Enhanced knowledge of Workday and TAS

Foundational knowledge of Payroll

Proficient in using Microsoft 365 and Teams



Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

