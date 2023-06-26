Job summary

People & Culture Services + Solutions (P&C S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. The Local Delivery & Payroll ANZ SME is accountable for the payroll processing and local administration activities for local country entities. This role is responsible to ensure payroll is processed according to schedule and comply to local tax and statutory requirement. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for managing third party payroll vendor and acting as a liaison in resolution of payroll problems between vendor and BP.

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.

Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication notes, getting the approval from Head of Country HR and Communication team before disseminating the communication to the targeted recipients.

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) around the payroll process is constantly reviewed, updated and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Conducts annual tax review to ensure existing compensations are correctly mapped for tax reporting.

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.

Assist in planning and overseeing the daily activities of the team.

Promotes collaboration and accountability to meet team goals.

Acts as the subject matter expert and provide guidance to the team members on day-to-day operations.

Identify, analyse and improve existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovate and logical manner

Essential Education

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related discipline will be an added advantage

Minimum of 5 years of relevant previous experience

Proficient in both spoken and written English language

Essential Experience

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Work on large number of simultaneous tasks many of which may have a local, national or global component and may require lateral thinking based on employee/business needs.

Balancing responsive customer service standards with competing processing and compliance work in a busy, dynamic payroll environment.

Keeping up to date with all Awards and payment instruments under an existing complex IR framework of agreements and Awards.

Technical Capability

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service centre in a multi-national organisation is preferable.

Expertise in end-to-end payroll administration/processing incorporating the use of time and attendance systems.

Ability to interpret Enterprise agreements and Award conditions.

Expertise in general ledger reconciliation payroll postings and journal entry.

Proven time management and organisational skills.

High attention to detail.

Medium to high numeracy skills

Intermediate skills in Microsoft suite

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Adherent and compliant in meeting audit, statutory and regulatory requirements.

Breadth and depth across the local regulatory requirements and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others

Analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Business Capability

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value.

External focus – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders, apply active listening skills and communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that P&C S+S is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure solutions lead to enhanced business.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive.

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees.

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries.

Applies sound judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to provide wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of bp Values & Behaviours to others.

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity



Desirable Criteria

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Proficient knowledge of employee management system/tool/applications such as Chris 21, Leave Management/Time & Attendance, Reflexis, Workday, Salesforce will be an added advantage

A continuous improvement approach, seeking simple ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



HR Payroll, Human Resources (HR), Payroll Processing



