Local Delivery & Payroll AU Senior Specialist

Job summary

People & Culture Services + Solutions (P&C S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint.

Finance



HR Group



The purpose of the Local Delivery & Payroll Senior Specialist role is to:

Ensure integrity and security of employee information is maintained.

Apply sound knowledge and expertise in the processing of the companies’ payrolls (including all Award/EA payroll requirements) for fortnightly and monthly pay cycles.

Responsible for all payroll activities and reconciliation of associated payroll general ledger accounts and to ensure integrity and security of employee information.

Ensure compliance with company, regulatory and statutory requirements relating to payroll, taxation, and the payment of superannuation.

Provide payroll advice to P&C, employees and line managers

Key Accountabilities

Provide payroll advice as required to employees and team leaders and manage payroll related queries including superannuation, allowances, incorrect pay amounts and if applicable car lease deductions queries

Accurate validation, processing and payment of all employee salaries for graded and award staff (fortnightly and monthly payroll). Including the creation and transmitting of bank files

Ensure payroll figures interface into the relevant general ledger and all payroll related ATO and third-party deductions are completed. Payroll balance sheet reconciliation investigations are completed in a timely manner.

Ensure payslips are published in a timely manner.

Prepare and send Payment summary advices.

Responsible for end of year payment summary reconciliation, reporting and payment summaries and ATO file production for bp group of companies.

Prepare and respond to ATO/Centrelink and ABS requests.

Remittance and reconciliation of Superannuation interfaces.

Support internal and external audit requirements

Perform limited user acceptance testing of payroll related changes eg. new work schedules

Anticipate potential issues and make recommendations to ensure timely and effective procedures are in place to avert any issues.

Create and maintain procedures and work instructions for payroll

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related discipline is preferred

Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience

Proficient in both spoken and written English language

Essential Experience

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Work on large number of simultaneous tasks many of which may have a local, national or global component and may require lateral thinking based on employee/business needs.

Balancing responsive customer service standards with competing processing and compliance work in a busy, dynamic payroll environment.

Keeping up to date with all Awards and payment instruments under an existing complex IR framework of agreements and Awards.

Technical Capability

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service centre in a multi-national organisation is preferable.

Expertise in end-to-end payroll administration/processing incorporating the use of time and attendance systems.

Ability to interpret Enterprise agreements and Award conditions.

Expertise in general ledger reconciliation payroll postings and journal entry.

Proven time management and organisational skills.

High attention to detail.

Medium to high numeracy skills

Intermediate skills in Microsoft suite

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Adherent and compliant in meeting audit, statutory and regulatory requirements.

Business Capability

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value.

External focus – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders, apply active listening skills and communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that P&C S+S is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure solutions lead to enhanced business.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive.

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees.

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries.

Applies sound judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to provide wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of bp Values & Behaviours to others.

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Desirable Criteria

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Proficient knowledge of employee management system/tool/applications such as Chris 21, Leave Management/Time & Attendance, Workday, Salesforce will be an added advantage

A continuous improvement approach, seeking simple ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Human Resources (HR), Payroll, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.