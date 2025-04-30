Local Delivery SME

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Local Delivery Senior Specialist ensures end-to-end support of country based bp employees regarding their People & Culture (P&C) matters. The role involves professional coordination in HR Administration, providing support for HR Administrators, participating in daily operations, and ensuring compliance with policies and procedures.

This role involves shift working. The candidate should be available for shift working, based on business needs.

What you will do:

Ensuring professional coordination in HR Administration area, provide professional support for the HR Administrators, participate in the daily operation and provide full support in the absence of colleagues.

Daily operative tasks:

participate in end-to-end new joiner process

weekly, monthly reporting activities

management of occupational medical check-up, private healthcare services

participate in monthly payroll closing

manage the time management system

end-to-end process of Internal Moves and other contract modifications

answering employees’ questions, giving full scope advice in HR Administration related queries.

Tracking of legislations, consistently monitor and review the existing systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend enhancements as required

Participation and representation of HR Operations Team in relevant HR projects according to the global and local requirements and specification.

Establish effective relationships with internal and external collaborators; provide support, giving labour law related advice to the employees and managers regarding HR administration topics.

Ensure high level of service delivery to supported businesses to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Contributes to proposals on the direction recommended to achieve a short-term objective.

Contributes to the development of projects or procedures.

Issues and problems can be occasionally ambiguous and difficult to resolve. Handles customer concern of more complex issues. Contributes to root cause analysis

What you will need ?

Formal education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Local market variation may apply.

3+ years of experience in HR administration and/or payroll field preferably in BSC / SSC or FMCG environment

Confident knowledge of relevant legal regulations (labour law)

Confident computer skills (MS office, preferable in Excel)

Skills:

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

Demonstrated ability to administer People, Communication & Culture systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Behavioral:

Experience in customer services environment requiring self-organisation

Good communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spellin• Foundational knowledge in Customer Relationship Management systems including Salesforce

Foundational knowledge of P&C systems such as Workday

Desirable:

Foundational knowledge in Customer Relationship Management systems including Salesforce

Foundational knowledge of P&C systems such as Workday

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.