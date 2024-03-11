Job summary

Finance



HR Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Local Delivery Senior Specialist

(Fixed-term until 2025. 04. 30.)

In this role You will:

Coordinates and contributes to the development of projects or procedures related to the Local Delivery team.

Serves as a first point of escalation of complex issues and contributes to root cause analysis.

Contributes to proposals on the direction recommended to achieve a short-term objective.

Establish effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders; provide support, giving labour law related advice to the employees and managers regarding Local Delivery topics.

Ensure high level of service delivery to supported businesses to meet agreed Service Level Agreements and Key Performance Indicators.

Follows up on queue statuses and contributes to the effective query management of the team.

Participates in end-to-end new joiner process.

Coordinates weekly, monthly reporting activities.

Makes sure related monthly payroll closing activities are performed in a timely manner.

Manages time management system errors.

Follows up on team related process statuses and participates in actions if needed.

Answers employees’ questions, giving full scope advice in Local Delivery related queries.

Tracks legislations, consistently monitor and review the existing systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend enhancements as required.

Participates and represents the Local Delivery team in relevant HR projects according to the global and local requirements and specification.

What You will need to be successful:

University or College Degree

Fluent English and Hungarian knowledge

2+ years experience in office environment with back office related activities

HR administration experience is needed

Proven analytical thinking with an ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems

Understanding of how the BP organization works

Self starter with ability to work under minimal supervision.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excel skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.