Local Delivery Senior Specialist

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Employee Life cycle events like onboarding, confirmation, exits, etc.

Responsible to lead the orientation session for new hires, guide on onboarding formalities, and ensuring optimum experience for the new hires

Support with the end-to-end exit management, and guide employees and managers with the processes

Support with the PF and Gratuity compliance administration – completion of statutory forms, liaising with the outsourced vendor and finance on releasing payments

Responsible for leading third-party vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of problems

Support the benefits administration - benefits enrolment, relocation, etc.

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure accurate governance and change control.

Responsible for employee communication in relation to the HR life cycle and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication, collaborating the Head of Country HR and Communication teams

Ensures accurate documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures accurate governmental reporting and compliance.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.

Implement and audit the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running efficiently.

See opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency.

Crucial Education:

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Minimum of 6-8 years of relevant previous experience in handling HR services for India region



