Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as a
Local Delivery Senior Specialist
(maternity cover role, end date: April 2025)
The Senior Local Delivery Specialist is responsible for the administrative and organizational support of the P&C S+S Local Delivery any Payroll team covering topics such as onboarding, time management, personal file documentation and medical checkup process. The role holder coordinates the work of the Local Delivery team and cooperates closely with the payroll team and with the wider P&C S+S team along the above topics, while serves as a first escalation point in case of employee queries.
In this role You will:
- Coordinate and contribute to the development of projects or procedures related to the Local Delivery team
- Serve as a first point of escalation of complex issues and contribute to root cause analysis
- Contribute to proposals on the direction recommended to achieve a short-term objective
- Establish effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders; provide support, giving labour law-related advice to the employees and managers regarding Local Delivery topics
- Ensure a high level of service delivery to supported businesses to meet agreed SLAs and KPIs
- Follow up on queue statuses and contribute to the effective query management of the team
- Participate in end-to-end new joiner process
- Coordinate weekly, and monthly reporting activities
- Make sure related monthly payroll closing activities are performed in a timely manner
- Manage time management system errors
- Follow up on team-related process statuses and participates in actions if needed
- Answer employees’ questions, giving full-scope advice in Local Delivery related queries
- Track legislations, consistently monitor and review the existing systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend enhancements as required
- Participate and represents the team in relevant HR projects according to the global and local requirements and specification
What You will need to be successful:
- Fluent Hungarian and English language knowledge
- University Degree
- 2+ years’ experience in an office environment with HR administration and back office-related activities
- Proven analytical thinking with an ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems
- Understanding of how the bp organization works
- Self-starter with the ability to work under minimal supervision
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Comfortable working to tight deadlines
- Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excel skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!