Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as a

Local Delivery Senior Specialist

(maternity cover role, end date: April 2025)



The Senior Local Delivery Specialist is responsible for the administrative and organizational support of the P&C S+S Local Delivery any Payroll team covering topics such as onboarding, time management, personal file documentation and medical checkup process. The role holder coordinates the work of the Local Delivery team and cooperates closely with the payroll team and with the wider P&C S+S team along the above topics, while serves as a first escalation point in case of employee queries.





In this role You will:

Coordinate and contribute to the development of projects or procedures related to the Local Delivery team

Serve as a first point of escalation of complex issues and contribute to root cause analysis

Contribute to proposals on the direction recommended to achieve a short-term objective

Establish effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders; provide support, giving labour law-related advice to the employees and managers regarding Local Delivery topics

Ensure a high level of service delivery to supported businesses to meet agreed SLAs and KPIs

Follow up on queue statuses and contribute to the effective query management of the team

Participate in end-to-end new joiner process

Coordinate weekly, and monthly reporting activities

Make sure related monthly payroll closing activities are performed in a timely manner

Manage time management system errors

Follow up on team-related process statuses and participates in actions if needed

Answer employees’ questions, giving full-scope advice in Local Delivery related queries

Track legislations, consistently monitor and review the existing systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend enhancements as required

Participate and represents the team in relevant HR projects according to the global and local requirements and specification



What You will need to be successful:

Fluent Hungarian and English language knowledge

University Degree

2+ years’ experience in an office environment with HR administration and back office-related activities

Proven analytical thinking with an ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems

Understanding of how the bp organization works

Self-starter with the ability to work under minimal supervision

Excellent interpersonal skills

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excel skills



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested