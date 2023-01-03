Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Services + Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Local Delivery Specialist (HR Services)

Maintaining the time administration system by performing weekly and monthly checks on recorded time data, validating it, and following up on corrections

Supporting legally correct data entries and timely interface runs of connected systems

Ensuring all documents are arriving on time for payroll cut over and recording all work time related data in the systems for payroll

Performing and documenting system tests in the time management system

Organizing compulsory health check-ups, administering expiry dates, managing Medicover documentation

Managing the hard copy records of GBS Europe employees, ensuring that the Employee file is constantly updated and all information is stored properly in line with regulation

Managing onboarding activities with the close cooperation of other GBS Europe teams and service providers, maintaining effective relationship with the process responsible

Managing the contract modification process with close follow-up of documentation

Reviewing processes on a regular basis to identify and remove obstacles to achieve process efficiency

Providing support to BSC staff in answering queries related to HR Operations and basic contractual matters

Supporting the cafeteria process by managing monthly costs bank transfers of funds and sending monthly reports

Establishing strong relations with internal stakeholders and external service providers

University Degree or equivalent

Fluent English and Hungarian language knowledge

2+ years of experience in office environment with back-office-related activities

HR administration experience is a definite advantage (knowledge of HRS and CRM systems like Workday and SAP SuccessFactors is a big plus)

Proactive personality with the ability to work under minimal supervision

Proven analytical thinking with an ability to translate data and solve complex problems quickly

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Excellent interpersonal skills

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services + Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.