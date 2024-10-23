Logistics Advisor Bulk

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, United States of America - Washington - Blaine, United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, United States of America - Pennsylvania - Warminster, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago, United States of America - Texas - Houston, United States of America - Louisiana - Baton Rouge

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Logistics Advisor provides direction, oversight, and assurance of all day-to-day logistics activities and delivers a safe, high quality and high service, plus efficient logistic operations in GSC. One of the primary logistics responsibilities is day-to-day logistics management and performance aligned with the GSC Customer Fulfillment and Logistics agenda to help achieve outstanding performance in support of the business strategies of the Country/Cluster Lubricant businesses. ​

In this role you will provide key logistics and business insights, through the reporting and compilation of key performance indicators that guide the overall logistics organization towards continuous operational and cost improvement. ​

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery of the Logistics plan (Safety, Service, Quality, Compliance, and Cost) to support Logistics performance and delivery of drumbeat and roadmap agenda in the USA and Canada. ​

Responsible for ensuring performance, compliance, and alignment between Logistics and other relevant cross-functional teams, such as Procurement, Manufacturing, Planning, Finance, and most importantly – Customer facing roles, both internal and external. ​

Contributes and enables the logistics strategy and execution setting by 1) providing logistics strategic feedback and development; 2) providing tactical Logistics context; and 3) being a catalyst and logistics lead for initiatives across the country / cluster. ​

Manage 3PL to contract carriers who comply with DOT regulations. ​Ensure that the network has carrier coverage for current and future bulk truck lanes, inbound, outbound and customer fulfillment

Support Commercial Logistics-related activity. Support Procurement in the freight bid process for GSC. Support on customer bid requests from Sales for freight components on business opportunities

Manage the bulk logistics network using Barge, Rail and truck to move bulk fluids around the country for inbound, replenishment, and customer fulfillment activities

Manage the rail fleet utilization, procurement and payment aligned with BP NA rail

Align with BP shipping for dedicated barge fleet, qualifications, procurement and payment

About You:

Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, business, or related field, preferred

10 years minimum combined supply chain experience

3 years minimum experience in Logistics including 3rd party logistics management plus customer service and product replenishment.

Strong expertise in logistics and warehousing operations.

Active logistics practitioner in diverse transportation categories and environments.

Demonstrated experience of working in cross-functional teams and networks.

Innovative and capable of identifying and implementing solutions in Logistics.

​Skills & Competencies:

Logistics Management, Performance Management, and Customer Service Management,

Safety Leadership, HSSE / Regulatory Compliance, and Stakeholder Management,

SAP (OTC, P2P, TM), Power BI, MS Office (Excel, Word, Powerpoint)

Familiarity with bulk modes of transportation​

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)? $94,000 - $174,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.