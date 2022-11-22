Logistics Analyst

Job summary

.

The role is accountable for providing analytical and data modelling expertise to support safe, customer-service oriented and cost-effective fuels logistics solutions for customers of bp Australian sales channels. The role uses internal and external data sources to understand logistics performance, demand, costs, and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity. The role owns and delivers core logistics processes, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency.



The role supports the logistics team and sales channels to identify, understand and gather opportunities and problems to improve business performance. This role works with carriers, customers, sales channels, and the wider Midstream team to respond to supply issues, ensuring that any decisions made are cost-effective and safe.



Key responsibilities

Use internal and external data to understand the factors that drive logistics demand, costs, and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity

Own and deliver core logistics processes, including customer rate reviews, tender response freight rate inputs, fuel tariff updates, budget management, DCI and master site data set, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency

Support the logistics team and sales channels to identify, evaluate and capture opportunities to improve business performance by increasing demand, growing logistics efficiency, or reducing logistics cost by performing detailed analysis from which insights are formed and new/revised strategies are developed and tested and developing models that support pilots and testing of hypotheses

Establish tools and metrics to monitor and report on delivery of tasks and projects that drive improved logistics performance

Free up capacity and expertise in the logistics team, and key stakeholders, by developing systematic tools, automated processes and models that reduce time spent on low value activities

Collaborate with the NZ Logistics Analyst to drive improved performance across ANZ

Provide leave cover for other ANZ logistics team roles (Regional Logistics Leads, Logistics Analysts)

Familiarity with Logistics and/or Supply Chain operations

Highly numerate and a proven track record of analyzing and drawing insights from large volumes of data

Strong influencing and communication skills with a high degree of resilience and confidence in dealing with a variety of customers

Experience in building, operating, and maintaining large data sets that support problem solving, decision making and optimization

Commercial approach with the ability to assess both the short term and long-term implications of decisions

Flexible, able to adjust to changing priorities and work across multiple projects

Proven track record of thinking strategically to understand issues and develop relevant hypotheses

Effective communicator, able to distil down sophisticated problems and analysis into a form that people can easily understand