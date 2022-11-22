Site traffic information and cookies

Logistics Analyst

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142111BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

.

The role is accountable for providing analytical and data modelling expertise to support safe, customer-service oriented and cost-effective fuels logistics solutions for customers of bp Australian sales channels. The role uses internal and external data sources to understand logistics performance, demand, costs, and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity. The role owns and delivers core logistics processes, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency.

The role supports the logistics team and sales channels to identify, understand and gather opportunities and problems to improve business performance. This role works with carriers, customers, sales channels, and the wider Midstream team to respond to supply issues, ensuring that any decisions made are cost-effective and safe.

Key responsibilities

  • Use internal and external data to understand the factors that drive logistics demand, costs, and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity
  • Own and deliver core logistics processes, including customer rate reviews, tender response freight rate inputs, fuel tariff updates, budget management, DCI and master site data set, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency
  • Support the logistics team and sales channels to identify, evaluate and capture opportunities to improve business performance by increasing demand, growing logistics efficiency, or reducing logistics cost by performing detailed analysis from which insights are formed and new/revised strategies are developed and tested and developing models that support pilots and testing of hypotheses
  • Establish tools and metrics to monitor and report on delivery of tasks and projects that drive improved logistics performance
  • Free up capacity and expertise in the logistics team, and key stakeholders, by developing systematic tools, automated processes and models that reduce time spent on low value activities
  • Collaborate with the NZ Logistics Analyst to drive improved performance across ANZ
  • Provide leave cover for other ANZ logistics team roles (Regional Logistics Leads, Logistics Analysts)
About you
  • Familiarity with Logistics and/or Supply Chain operations
  • Highly numerate and a proven track record of analyzing and drawing insights from large volumes of data
  • Strong influencing and communication skills with a high degree of resilience and confidence in dealing with a variety of customers
  • Experience in building, operating, and maintaining large data sets that support problem solving, decision making and optimization
  • Commercial approach with the ability to assess both the short term and long-term implications of decisions
  • Flexible, able to adjust to changing priorities and work across multiple projects
  • Proven track record of thinking strategically to understand issues and develop relevant hypotheses
  • Effective communicator, able to distil down sophisticated problems and analysis into a form that people can easily understand
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

