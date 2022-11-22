Logistics Analyst

.
The role is accountable for providing analytical and data modelling expertise to support safe, customer-service oriented and cost-effective fuels logistics solutions for customers of bp Australian sales channels. The role uses internal and external data sources to understand logistics performance, demand, costs, and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity. The role owns and delivers core logistics processes, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency.
The role supports the logistics team and sales channels to identify, understand and gather opportunities and problems to improve business performance. This role works with carriers, customers, sales channels, and the wider Midstream team to respond to supply issues, ensuring that any decisions made are cost-effective and safe.
Key responsibilities