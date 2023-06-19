Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general. Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Join us in delivering exceptional Lubricant products worldwide through streamlined logistics operations.

We are now seeking a Logistics Analyst responsible for analyzing and reporting on Logistics Operations and aiding the enhancement and efficiency of our processes.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Assess logistics performance, identify areas of improvement and implement effective strategies to drive cost reduction and operational excellence.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver on logistics strategies and business objectives while ensuring timely delivery of scheduled activities.

• Monitor Logistics costs, delivery times and overall performance to optimize efficiency and support budget.

• Utilize data analysis tools and software to track and report on KPIs related to logistics operations

• Facilitate and present data for scheduled meetings that report on Logistics KPIs.

• Identify and mitigate potential risks across warehousing and transport.

About You:

• Tertiary Qualification or relative experience in supply chain management, logistics and/or business analytics

• Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, interpret and analyse large volumes of data to drive informed decision-making.

• Proficient in software and data analysis tools (PowerApps, JDE, SQL etc.)

• Excellent oral and written communication and collaboration skills.

• Detailed-oriented mindset and a proactive approach to problem solving and driving continuous improvement.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.