Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, sales manager, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

The Logistics Analyst - Trading Operations is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization (T&S). T&S is an integrator to deliver our strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy.

This position coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that enhance profitability or lower costs.

The role delivers in a safety and compliance way, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. This role will have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

It plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Key Accountabilities

Manage the safe and compliant movement of Diesel and Biodiesel via various modes of transportation.

Nominate and coordinate the scheduling of truck movements between terminals and suppliers. Receive and process daily orders from clients.

Handle daily primary and secondary truck scheduling.

Validate invoices and assist the payment process according to the schedule to avoid issues in the operation.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather.

Develop strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, such us terminals, counterparties, ports, and carriers.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record, create reports. Internal & external systems (purchases, sales, terminals & carriers). Understand your role and provide attention to detail.

Work closely with back office and front office teams to ensure financial accuracy. Manage and control contracts.

Create a positive environment across operations, identify process efficiencies, sharing ideas, best practices and support the implementation of change with a "One Team" approach.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 4 years of oil & gas industry, supply chain, logistics, bulk shipping and/or operations experience or any product scheduling experience.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills leading to effective decision making.

Proficiency in English and Portuguese.

Strong Microsoft Excel and SAP experience.

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in fast paced environment.

Skills to manage across multiple interfaces and stakeholders.

Desirable Criteria:

Have a valid B1/B2 visa for USA.

Ability to build and maintain relationships.

Managing time and pressure in a dynamic environment.

Ability to proactively handle day to day issues, make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts.

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution.

Commercial mindset.

Please submit your resume in English while applying to this role!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.