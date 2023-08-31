Grade H Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, sales manager, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.
The Logistics Analyst - Trading Operations is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization (T&S). T&S is an integrator to deliver our strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy.
This position coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that enhance profitability or lower costs.
The role delivers in a safety and compliance way, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. This role will have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.
It plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.
Please submit your resume in English while applying to this role!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
