Job summary

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



We have an exciting opportunity for a Logistics Commercial Advisor NZ for managing the commercial and contract performance of bp’s third party logistics operating model. The role works collaboratively across Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) logistics team to support commercial optimization of logistics delivery. Primarily accountable for managing bp New Zealand’s fuel logistics spend, including managing the bp New Zealand logistics budget, invoice review and approval and approval of operational commercial decision making.



The opportunity

Ownership of the commercial relationship with various bp third party logistic carriers across ANZ, ensuring strong bp / carrier relationships and driving performance and delivery in accordance with contracts.

Lead logistics contract negotiations for new work or contract renewals and work closely with Procurement on sourcing strategy

Act as centre of expertise and advisor to logistics team members on logistics contracts and commercials

Understand the financial and commercial impact to the bp business of Logistics operations and work with the wider team to drive sound decisions from a safety, efficiency, and cost perspective.

Maintain a well-rounded view of bp’s logistics landscape (primarily New Zealand), working with the regional logistics leads and Analysts to optimize our logistics footprint and working with carriers to build up capabilities and alternatives in strategic areas.

Gather market intelligence on logistics benchmarking and trends. Develop a deep understanding of what drives logistics costs and how these flow into rate models. Ensure market relevance and cost-effectiveness of bp’s fuel logistics spend across the business.

Work with customer-facing business stakeholders to support their continued growth with customer centric logistics solutions and costings for customer tender responses.

Identify and develop business opportunities to continuously improve logistics delivery performance (e.g. improving efficiency, reducing cost, growing demand, capturing synergies/optimization), including stakeholder engagement.

Strong commercial drive and approach.

Deep commercial understanding and experience in fuel logistics / supply chain.

Demonstrated effective management of third parties / suppliers.

Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills, including ability to influence outside of direct line.

Strong negotiating, numerical and analytical skills.

Ability work in diverse and cross functional teams, with well-developed inter-personal skills.

Flexible and able to adjust to changing priorities and work across multiple projects.

Understanding of fuel logistics commercials, safety, and operations desired.

Strategic sourcing / procurement skills including supplier performance management and contract execution would be an advantage.