Logistics Coordinator

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.
Assist the Supply planning of goods based on SO99 system
Cooperate with COM and assist the logistics activities with provider
Assist the procurement process
Assist in account payable control.
Maintain the product portfolio in SAP for Auto OU and ILS based on fusion/streamline (new&deletions).
Assist to manage stock (incl. inventory) of marketing articles
Compliance with OMS principles
Within his/ her duties and tasks the employee will supervise the evidence (documentation) in accordance with internal guidelines of the company
Will observe the internal guidelines of the company, especially Employment Manual and guidelines assigned for his/her work within IMS documentation. The employee will follow the conventions given by the Code of Conduct. Maintaining high service levels