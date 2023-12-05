Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Logistics Coordinator is responsible for end-to-end coordination of processes and third parties involved in the import and export of raw materials, finished products, and equipment for the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets. This includes overseeing the customs clearance process, communicating with various stakeholders and origins, ensuring the availability of imported products for manufacturing or sale according to established lead times, and optimizing costs in the international logistics chain from origin to destination. Additionally, the role involves coordinating the operation of receiving finished products, storage, dispatch, and inventory management in alignment with HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment) policies and quality standards.



Job Description:

*It's mandatory to submit your resume in English*



Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate inbound logistics activities, including product receipt, storage, picking/preparation for shipment, and dispatch.

Participate in daily ATP (Available-to-Promise) meetings as a Logistics representative, ensuring quality customer service and analyzing In Full performance.

Oversee Cycle Counting and Monthly and Annual Inventory Management with controlled process documentation.

Support the Supply Chain team in negotiating storage, freight, and logistics service rates.

Coordinate product movements between warehouses and branches.

Ensure procedural flows aimed at reducing NSP (Non-Sellable Product) in third-party warehouses.

Develop new suppliers/supply alternatives and supply routes in import and export processes.

Establish partnerships with brokers/agents and carriers, ensuring service levels through Key Performance Indicators.

Conduct cost simulations for imported products to support GSC, Marketing, and Sales in proposal development.

Ensure compliance with customs regulations, international trade agreements, and documentation requirements.

Identify cost and lead time reduction opportunities through logistical alternatives, demurrage reduction, route changes, tax benefits, and continuous process monitoring.

Support end customers in import and export processes by providing necessary and relevant timeline and cost data.

Coordinate export orders, including scheduling collection at the plant, preparing necessary documents (Commercial Invoice, Certificates, Packing List), clearance, and shipping.

Support Finance in sending documents for import payments and export collections and in financial reconciliations of import advances vs. expenses.

Assist logistics analysts and contracted SPAs in their responsibilities, especially in import and export routines.

Identify and select transportation partners, suppliers, and logistics service providers, establishing strategic and sustainable relationships.

Create reports facilitating business/performance insights for decision-making across various departments.

Monitor audits and performance reports of service providers, third parties, and vendors, correcting deviations found.

Plan logistics activities, control costs according to budget, and ensure operational productivity according to indicators.

Act as the focal point for addressing analyses and actions related to non-conformities in national and international logistics processes.

Lead low/medium complexity projects related to national and international logistics.

Lead HSSE in all logistics activities and operations.

Support the Logistics Manager in their activities.



Key Challenges of the Role:

Coordinate the Storage, Warehousing, and Distribution Operations of Logistics Operators, ensuring reliable and secure operations in accordance with HSSE policies, Quality, and the Code of Conduct, with an adequate service level for Automotive, Industrial, and GME Sales. Ensure product and input availability with the lowest possible operational cost and an appropriate inventory level, complying with all HSSE, ethical, compliance rules, current quality policies, and applicable legislation.



Experience:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in National and Import & Export Logistics in a large or at least medium-sized company, preferably in the petrochemical sector.

Experience in coordinating international logistics operators, freight forwarders, maritime agents, etc.

Experience in the administration and monitoring of warehousing and logistics operations.

Experience in logistics cost negotiations and analysis.

Experience in designing and using tools (maps) for tracking and control based on MS Office applications (Excel, Microsoft Project) or specific software.

Participation in project development.



Education:

Completed higher education, preferably in Business Administration, Accounting, Foreign Trade, Logistics, or Engineering.

Postgraduate degree in International Logistics and/or related courses in foreign trade is desirable.

Knowledge of Transportation Techniques, Cargo Handling, and Warehousing.

Knowledge of project management (desirable).

Advanced knowledge in Excel and Power BI.

Experience in JDE and Frete Real software (desirable).

Fluent in English, both oral and written.



Required Competencies:

Initiative to identify opportunities and suggest changes.

Excellent interpersonal relationships and teamwork.

Cost reduction and process optimization mindset.

Sense of urgency and ability to react positively to unforeseen events.

Ability to establish and execute priorities.

Analytical capacity for KPI information.

Organizational skills.

Strong influencing skills.

Leadership ability.

Excellent interpersonal communication at various organizational levels.

Ability to interact with company levels and positions.

Ability to develop analyses and anticipate scenarios.

Excellent oral and written communication and active listening skills.

Strong influencing skills.



Economic Dimensions Associated with the Role:

Primary Freight – R$ 2 million

Storage & Handling – R$ 8.7 million

International Freight – R$ 4.0 million

Import Fees – R$ 2.0 million

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.