Logistics Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

*Candidate must be based in Louisville, KY*

To safely dispatch quality fuels to the right tank at the right time for the lowest possible cost. To collaborate with Dispatch Manager and driving team so that fuel loads can be constructed in the most efficient and compliant manner.

Note: This is a Night Shift position.

Consistently analyze fuel inventory and demand to ensure timely replenishment, minimizing the potential for outages.

Is the primary point of contact for the driving team. Monitor telephone for inbound and outbound communications.

Assign orders to drivers to ensure adequate fuel inventories are maintained.

Efficiently implement loading source instructions provided by the fuel supply team, every day, improving benefits of reduced fuel cost.

Consistently supervise sudden changes in fuel supply and demand, as well as weather and road conditions to optimally modify the dispatch strategy and Driving Team utilization.

Consistently supervise Driving Team D.O.T. hours of service to maintain regulatory compliance.

Connect with common carriers as needed.

Maintain proficiency in all dispatch software applications vital to perform functions efficiently.

Verify order details are accurate and communicate that information to the driving team.

Supervises the starting time of the driving team and communicates any discrepancies with the Dispatch and Transportation managers.

Help cover off-duty shifts when needed.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience

1 year (any type) of dispatching experience required.

Fuel or commercial dispatch experience preferred.

Equipment/Special Expertise

Microsoft Suite

Dispatching software a plus. Knowledge/Skill

Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks and demonstrate strong interpersonal and multitasking abilities while maintaining composure during constantly evolving circumstances.

Effective interpersonal skills including written, verbal and listening.

Possess strong analytical skills.

Must be highly team oriented.

Must be customer service oriented.

Must show good judgement and critical thinking.

Have knowledge of procedures for emergency situations.

Knowledge of service areas is a plus



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

