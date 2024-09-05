Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most sophisticated engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.
The Logistics Coordinator is responsible for end-to-end coordination of processes and third parties involved in the import and export of raw materials, finished products, and equipment for the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets. This includes overseeing the customs clearance process, communicating with various stakeholders and origins, ensuring the availability of imported products for manufacturing or sale according to established lead times, and optimizing costs in the national and international logistics chain from origin to destination.
The role coordinates the operation of receiving finished products, storage, inventory management, and distribution operations of Logistics Operators, ensuring reliable and secure operations with an adequate service level. Will ensure product and input availability with the lowest possible operational cost and an appropriate inventory level, following all HSSE, ethical, compliance rules, current quality policies, and applicable legislation.
Key accountabilities
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Additional Criteria
Note: We work in a hybrid scheme as follows: one day from the CD in Guarulhos (transportation allowance provided by us), 2 days from the office located in Barueri and 2 days from home.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Customs Clearing, English Language, Exports, Foreign Trade, Import Export Management, Import Logistics, Import Management, Logistics, Logistics Optimization, SAP Logistics
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.