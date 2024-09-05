Job summary

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most sophisticated engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.

The Logistics Coordinator is responsible for end-to-end coordination of processes and third parties involved in the import and export of raw materials, finished products, and equipment for the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets. This includes overseeing the customs clearance process, communicating with various stakeholders and origins, ensuring the availability of imported products for manufacturing or sale according to established lead times, and optimizing costs in the national and international logistics chain from origin to destination.

The role coordinates the operation of receiving finished products, storage, inventory management, and distribution operations of Logistics Operators, ensuring reliable and secure operations with an adequate service level. Will ensure product and input availability with the lowest possible operational cost and an appropriate inventory level, following all HSSE, ethical, compliance rules, current quality policies, and applicable legislation.

Key accountabilities

Ensure compliance with customs regulations, international trade agreements, and documentation requirements. Coordinate import & export orders, including scheduling collection at the plant, preparing necessary documents, clearance, and shipping.

Support Supply Chain team in negotiating storage, freight, and logistics service rates. Ensuring procedural flows aimed at reducing Non-Sellable Product, keeping control costs according to budget and ensure operational productivity according to indicators.

Develop new suppliers/supply alternatives and supply routes in import and export processes and establish partnerships with brokers/agents and carriers, ensuring service levels through Key Performance Indicators.

Conduct cost simulations for imported products to support GSC, Marketing, and Sales in proposal development. Identify cost and lead time reduction opportunities through logistical alternatives, demurrage reduction, route changes, tax benefits, and continuous process monitoring.

Create reports facilitating business/performance insights for decision-making across various departments. Support Finance in sending documents for import payments and export collections and in financial reconciliations of import advances vs. expenses.

Monitor audits and performance reports of service providers, third parties, and vendors, correcting deviations found. Act as the focal point for addressing analyses and actions related to non-conformities in national and international logistics processes.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelors´ degree in Business Administration, Finance, Logistics, or any related field. Postgraduate degree in International Logistics and/or related courses in foreign trade is preferred

At least 4 years of experience in National Import & Export Logistics in a large or at least in a medium-sized company, preferably in the O&G industry

Strong experience coordinating international logistics operators, freight forwarders, maritime agents; in the administration and monitoring of warehousing and logistics operations; and in logistics cost negotiations and analysis

Knowledge of transportation techniques, cargo handling, warehousing and project management

Proficiency in English and Portuguese, with an excellent oral and written communication and active listening skills comfortable interacting with an international team

Experience in designing and using tools to track and control based on MS Office applications, Power BI or other specific software

Experience in Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne (JDE) and Frete Real software is desirable

Additional Criteria

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build, influence and maintain relationships with diverse customers, teams and at various organizational levels

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Initiative to see opportunities and suggest changes, with a cost reduction and process optimization approach

Note: We work in a hybrid scheme as follows: one day from the CD in Guarulhos (transportation allowance provided by us), 2 days from the office located in Barueri and 2 days from home.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



