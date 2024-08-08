Logistics Excellence Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

We’re looking for experts who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero! That's a great opportunity for learn and grow in a diverse organisation.

Apply now!

Job Purpose !

Provide global logistics expertise to optimize the design and operational efficiency of the Global Supply Chain logistics operating model and network of suppliers.

Develop Logistics standards, processes, and capability to drive standardization and continuous improvement based on loss analysis methodology and culture.

Ownership and implementation of Logistics process footprint and digital enablement

Lead the design and operating standards to deliver externally benchmarked competitiveness and multi-year roadmap for improvement.

Support and drive the sustainability agenda across the Global Supply Chain in scope 3 operations.

Chair and facilitate LEX (Logistics excellence network and performance reviews)

Key Accountabilities !

Own the logistics functional network in the Supply Chain.

Lead the development of logistics standards, policies, processes, and tools and critical metrics across their logistics operations.

Own the development and deployment of logistics benchmarks to strive to outstanding performance across key metrics and dimensions of safety, quality, reliability, service, efficiency, and overall competitiveness.

Lead and build a culture of continuous improvement to drive efficiency and eliminate waste in the logistics network.

Develop and lead the deployment of logistics functional capability framework for both internal teams and suppliers.

Interface with other Supply Chain excellence leads including manufacturing, planning and customer offer to ensure coordinated agenda.

Partner with BP Procurement to define and implement multiyear sourcing and vendor management plan

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in engineering, Business, Supply Chain or Logistics with 15+ years of experience

Higher level degrees : MBA /MSC or equivalent masters degree

Experience

Demonstrable capability in leading and handling logistics operations at global and regional levels.

Extensive track record and deep functional skills in logistics management including aspects of primary, warehousing and secondary modes, modern logistics methodologies (Lean, Six Sigma, CI…).

Recognised expert knowledge in logistics in lubricants, consumer goods or similar chemical industries.

Skills & Competencies

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence, lead conflict, and maximise team performance and multiple stakeholders with divergent demands.

Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a dispersed network of professionals.

Strong project management skills and ability to build positive alignment and lead expectations

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.