Logistics Export Co-Ordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

To support the ROA sales business by managing and expediting alt exports orders into Africa via road, sea and air.Ensuring that al! export orders are managed in such a way that it allows for optimisation of the sales effort through effective control of credit terms, logistics and invoicing within agreed Service Levels.This is an operational role that focuses on customer order fulfilment and demand.The export co-ordinator is responsible for the successful delivery of export orders within the agreed BP HSSE standardsAlthough this role is a support function, it requires informed and effective decision making to resolve problems that arise with cross border challenges.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

1) Order Management & Order Processing

Ensure that the order supply is maximised thereby assisting ROA in meeting the monthly sales targets.

Export orders are consolidated into full truck/container loads in order to optimise transportation costs.

Liaise with various 3rd parties, ie.Blendcor, clearing and forwarding agents and shipping lines to ensure customer orders are fulfilled.

Supplier order capturing and processing on JDE.

Process and supply customer quotation request on JDE together with PFI. Expediting of all orders captured on JDE

Coordination of lubricant sample testing for the relevant countries Procure quotes for airfreight and emergencies.



Ensure that all invoicing is complete and accurate for depots 116E;191 ;194 Marine co-loading

2) Credit control.

Ensure prepayment received for prepaid customers before orders are despatched

Check debtors for out standings

3) Order optimisation

Configuration of loads by pallet, then by container/truck load to maxjmise utilisation Request for additional orders to maximise loads for containers and trucks

4) Order priorjtisation

Releasing of backorders

Check stock availability

Liaise with Planning; Blendcor regarding filt dates of orders

5)Order Despatch

Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/container as per 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements

Scheduling of packed and bulk loads Invoice stock for packed and bulk loads.

Check pricing and refresh.

Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch with the load.

Book inspection for inspection loads and provide inspection agency with all necessary paperwork.

Request and supply COA's for all inspection and non-inspected containers. Courier bill of lading for all sea freight orders to customer

6)Credit note processing

Investigate reasons for credit note requests and process these where valid.

Log all customer credit requests and complaints on the Logistics complaints register

7) Monthly Reporting

Provide KPI to Ml analyst for Purchase orders. Sales volumes

Purchase order volumes/numbers

Loading schedule

FOT

Export loads for the month-volume, no of containers, trucks and transport utilisation percentage.

KPI for all customer orders,viz: open order; stock availability and backorder report

8) Documentation

Ensure that all POD's are on file as per SARS/Auditor requirements. Failure by BPSA in non-compliance with SARS will result in fines and penalties to BPSA. Tracking of all POD's.

Ensure that all necessa ex ort documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch with the load.

Ensure that original SADC is attached to all customs documents and invoices, for customers to get duty reduction of 25%

Supply all copies of invoices as per customer request.

Ensure filing is accurate for all loads and liaise with metrofile for document storage.

9) Cost recoveries.

Rate verification

Processing of Purchase orders.

Ensure rates are correct at the time of processing and at the time of payment.

Process and receipt purchase orders according to Ml analyst requirements

Process recovery for freight; customs documentation; export fee; pallet charges; handling fee.

10) Communication

Liaising with customers and ROA sales team on order/load prjorisation.

Handie all customer queries and claims efficiently.

Provide stock backorder/available report to customers to update them on their order progress.

Supply invoices to customers in advance advising them of proposed loads.

Request for additional orders to maximise loads for trucks and containers

Quarantined/recalled product. To advise customers of same. To request stock disposal certificate

The Export Operations Co-ordinator has interactions with:

Customers: to keep them updated on the status of their orders

Shipping Agents: for stacks dates and rates

Transporters :for transport availability

Clearing and Forwarding Agents: for customs docs and SADC Internal - telephonically and electronically

Marine Department for co-loading- space ailocation on export loads and ensure that their relevant documentation is provided Sales for orders

Blendcor for fill dates

Supplychain for product availability

Inventory Controller for intransits quarantined stock and stock discrepancies

Depot Co-ordinator(113) for direct dispatch ex (94 depot

Unitrans for warehouse handling; loading and dispatch and to confirm physical receipt of stock

Debtors for account status and payment confirmation

Job Holder Requirements:

Mandatory

Matric (Grade 12).

Computer literacy. (JDE, Microsoft Office)

Export operations experience- 5 years and a clear understanding of incoterms

Good communication skills with fluency in English.

Desired

Tertiary qualification with specific focus on the Export Business.

An understanding of the Export lubricants markets.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Exports



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.