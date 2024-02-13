Logistics Export Co-ordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Stakeholder management which include engagement with channel managers, shipping lines, warehousing, transporters, manufacturing plant, internal and external customersProvide high level customer service. Manage and expedite all orders into Africa/Asia via road, sea and air.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

1. Customer Centricity

Provide customer service demonstrating attention to detail, flexibility and innovation in resolving problems.

Maintain knowledge and update any changes that arise from domestic and foreign regulations and restrictions to ensure compliance of regulatory standards

Weekly meetings with Sales team to discuss customer orders, credit status and issues.

Provide a responsive customer service and resolving issues in a timely manner.

Handle all customer queries and claims efficiently

Provide stock backorder/available report to customers to update them on their order progress

Supply invoices to customers in advance advising them of proposed loads

Request for additional orders to maximize loads for trucks and containers

Quarantined/recalled product. To advise customers of same. To request stock disposal certificate

Provide bilingual customer service as when needed e.g.; BP Mozambique

Constant rate negotiations with shipping lines, transport and inspection agencies

Co-ordinate and monitor road and sea tracking to update customer on timeous delivery.

Stock Count-provide all necessary documentation for stock with regards to loads on the warehouse floor

Communicate with Inventory regarding stock allocations.

Monthly performance reviews with 3rd Party Contractors

2. Order Management & Order Processing

Order acknowledgement from Order Portal and JDE.

Ensuring that order supply is maximised in order meet Export monthly sales target

Ensuring that export orders are consolidated into full truck/container loads in order to optimise transportation costs

Ensure that all the necessary export documentation is arranged and completed for dispatch with the loads

Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/containers as per the 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements

Liaise with various 3rd parties, i.e. Blendcor; clearing and forwarding agents and shipping lines to ensure customer orders are fulfilled

Supplier order capturing and processing on JDE

Process and supply export freight quotation.

Customer order capturing and processing on JDE

Liaising with the various Export customers and Exports Sales teams on order/load prioritisation.

Manual invoices for specific customers due to their unique credit terms.

Marine co-loading

Export of raw materials

Export of promotional items

Adhoc export requests globally

Import-BP Mozambique to Oleos sales

Expedite return of imported products.

Manage forwarding shipments from different supply points e.g.; dispatches from Dubai/Ghent into Nigeria

3. Credit control.

COD customers-Ensure that pre-payment received for pre-paid customers before expediting orders.

Weekly meetings with GBS on Export customers credit status.

Unique payment collection method-Bill of collection method for Nigeria

LC acceptance and approval

Manage order release from GBS based on credit availability.

To provide manual invoice to GBS team for all raw materials that are exported so that customer can be invoiced.

Provide necessary documentation (SAD 500 and UCR) to GBS so that payments can be allocated timeously to avoid reversal of payments.

Manage customers with unique credit terms to avoid credit shortfall.

4. Order optimization/ prioritization

Configuration of loads by pallet, then by container/truck load to maximize utilization

Request for additional orders to maximize loads for containers and trucks

Control and manage of current and future orders as per forecast

Releasing of backorders

Check stock availability

Liaise with Planning on Blendcor goods flow

5. Order Dispatch

Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/container as per 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements

Scheduling of packed and bulk loads

Invoice stock for packed and bulk loads.

Check pricing and refresh.

Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch

Scheduling of sea and road transport

Source customs docs and ensure that SADC countries have SADC certificates for duty reduction

Arrange and facilitate of all inspections as per country requirement.

Request and supply COA's for inspection containers non-inspected containers

Co-ordination of lubricant sample testing for the specific country requirements.

Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport

Courier all necessary export documentation to customers.

Book inspection for inspection loads and provide inspection agency with all necessary paperwork

6. Credit note processing

Investigate reasons for credit note requests and process these where valid.

Log all customer credit requests and complaints on the Logistics complaints register

Provide credit information to inventory for stock alignment.

7. Monthly Reporting

Purchase order KPI

Sales volumes

Loading schedule

IFOT

ROA report, viz: open order; stock availability and backorder report

Dashboard

Order tracking report for road and sea

Monthly Africa performance review

8. Documentation.

Ensure that all POD’s are on file as per SARS/Auditor requirements. Failure by BPSA in non-compliance with SARS will result in fines and penalties to BPSA.

Tracking of all POD’s.

Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch with the load

Ensure that original SADC is attached to all customs documents and invoices, for customers to get duty reduction of 25%

Supply all copies of invoices as per customer and GBS request.

Ensure filing is accurate for all loads and liaise with metro file for document storage.

Manual invoices for inspection and clearing purposes.

9. Cost recoveries.

Rate verification

Processing of Purchase orders timeously.

Recover all adhoc charges e.g.: demurrage, etc.

Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport

Ensure rates are correct at the time of processing and at the time of payment.

Process and receipt purchase orders according to MI analyst requirements.

Ensure all supplier invoices are paid timeously.

Manage OTPS process for supplier payment.

Provide monthly schedule to MI analyst.

Cost saving

The Export Operations Co-Ordinator has interactions with:

External - telephonically and electronically:

Customers

Shipping Agents

Transporters

Inspection agencies

Clearing and Forwarding Agents

Internal - telephonically and electronically

Marine Department

Sales

Blendcor

Supply chain

Inventory Controller

Depot Co-Ordinator at Island view

Unitrans Warehouse

GBS

Export coordinator in other BP supply points globally

Customer Service unit





Job Holder Requirements:

Education

Matric

advantageous is a relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience

A sound knowledge of the exports business.

A clear understanding of export INCO terms

Must have exposure to ERP system

JDE knowledge would be advantageous

Able to configure loads

Know about vehicle utilisation

Able to interact with various parties to enable order supply

KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities

Have knowledge and experience in dealing with customers in Africa/Asia and their country requirements

Excel knowledge

Skills & Competencies

Core Competencies

Performance Bias-the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance

Business Insight –the ability to embrace the changing business environment

Leading People-the ability to willingly take the lead when needed

Teamwork-the ability to work with others to make a real difference

Wise Decisions –the ability to be informed and effective decisions

Innovation –the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges

Attention to detail.

People Skills

Technical and Professional Competencies

A sound understanding of the export business

A clear understanding of the export Inco terms

Ability to learn ERP computer systems such as JDE

Microsoft computer skills –Excel, PowerPoint, word

KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities

Ability to work as a team player



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

