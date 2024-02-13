Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Logistics Export Co-ordinator

Logistics Export Co-ordinator

Logistics Export Co-ordinator

  • Location South Africa - Durban
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075290
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

Stakeholder management which include engagement with channel managers, shipping lines, warehousing, transporters, manufacturing plant, internal and external customers
Provide high level customer service. Manage and expedite all orders into Africa/Asia via road, sea and air.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

1. Customer Centricity

  • Provide customer service demonstrating attention to detail, flexibility and innovation in resolving problems.

  • Maintain knowledge and update any changes that arise from domestic and foreign regulations and restrictions to ensure compliance of regulatory standards

  • Weekly meetings with Sales team to discuss customer orders, credit status and issues.

  • Provide a responsive customer service and resolving issues in a timely manner.

  • Handle all customer queries and claims efficiently

  • Provide stock backorder/available report to customers to update them on their order progress

  • Supply invoices to customers in advance advising them of proposed loads

  • Request for additional orders to maximize loads for trucks and containers

  • Quarantined/recalled product. To advise customers of same. To request stock disposal certificate

  • Provide bilingual customer service as when needed e.g.; BP Mozambique

  • Constant rate negotiations with shipping lines, transport and inspection agencies

  • Co-ordinate and monitor road and sea tracking to update customer on timeous delivery.

  • Stock Count-provide all necessary documentation for stock with regards to loads on the warehouse floor

  • Communicate with Inventory regarding stock allocations.

  • Monthly performance reviews with 3rd Party Contractors

2. Order Management & Order Processing

  • Order acknowledgement from Order Portal and JDE.

  • Ensuring that order supply is maximised in order meet Export monthly sales target

  • Ensuring that export orders are consolidated into full truck/container loads in order to optimise transportation costs

  • Ensure that all the necessary export documentation is arranged and completed for dispatch with the loads

  • Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/containers as per the 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements

  • Liaise with various 3rd parties, i.e. Blendcor; clearing and forwarding agents and shipping lines to ensure customer orders are fulfilled

  • Supplier order capturing and processing on JDE

  • Process and supply export freight quotation.

  • Customer order capturing and processing on JDE

  • Liaising with the various Export customers and Exports Sales teams on order/load prioritisation.

  • Manual invoices for specific customers due to their unique credit terms.

  • Marine co-loading

  • Export of raw materials

  • Export of promotional items

  • Adhoc export requests globally

  • Import-BP Mozambique to Oleos sales

  • Expedite return of imported products.

  • Manage forwarding shipments from different supply points e.g.; dispatches from Dubai/Ghent into Nigeria

3. Credit control.

  • COD customers-Ensure that pre-payment received for pre-paid customers before expediting orders.

  • Weekly meetings with GBS on Export customers credit status.

  • Unique payment collection method-Bill of collection method for Nigeria

  • LC acceptance and approval

  • Manage order release from GBS based on credit availability.

  • To provide manual invoice to GBS team for all raw materials that are exported so that customer can be invoiced.

  • Provide necessary documentation (SAD 500 and UCR) to GBS so that payments can be allocated timeously to avoid reversal of payments.

  • Manage customers with unique credit terms to avoid credit shortfall.

4. Order optimization/ prioritization

  • Configuration of loads by pallet, then by container/truck load to maximize utilization

  • Request for additional orders to maximize loads for containers and trucks

  • Control and manage of current and future orders as per forecast

  • Releasing of backorders

  • Check stock availability

  • Liaise with Planning on Blendcor goods flow

5. Order Dispatch

  • Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/container as per 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements

  • Scheduling of packed and bulk loads

  • Invoice stock for packed and bulk loads.

  • Check pricing and refresh.

  • Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch

  • Scheduling of sea and road transport

  • Source customs docs and ensure that SADC countries have SADC certificates for duty reduction

  • Arrange and facilitate of all inspections as per country requirement.

  • Request and supply COA's for inspection containers non-inspected containers

  • Co-ordination of lubricant sample testing for the specific country requirements.

  • Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport

  • Courier all necessary export documentation to customers.

  • Book inspection for inspection loads and provide inspection agency with all necessary paperwork

6. Credit note processing

  • Investigate reasons for credit note requests and process these where valid.

  • Log all customer credit requests and complaints on the Logistics complaints register

  • Provide credit information to inventory for stock alignment.

7. Monthly Reporting

  • Purchase order KPI

  • Sales volumes

  • Loading schedule

  • IFOT

  • ROA report, viz: open order; stock availability and backorder report

  • Dashboard

  • Order tracking report for road and sea

  • Monthly Africa performance review

8. Documentation.

  • Ensure that all POD’s are on file as per SARS/Auditor requirements. Failure by BPSA in non-compliance with SARS will result in fines and penalties to BPSA.

  • Tracking of all POD’s.

  • Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch with the load

  • Ensure that original SADC is attached to all customs documents and invoices, for customers to get duty reduction of 25%

  • Supply all copies of invoices as per customer and GBS request.

  • Ensure filing is accurate for all loads and liaise with metro file for document storage.

  • Manual invoices for inspection and clearing purposes.

9. Cost recoveries.

  • Rate verification

  • Processing of Purchase orders timeously.

  • Recover all adhoc charges e.g.: demurrage, etc.

  • Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport

  • Ensure rates are correct at the time of processing and at the time of payment.

  • Process and receipt purchase orders according to MI analyst requirements.

  • Ensure all supplier invoices are paid timeously.

  • Manage OTPS process for supplier payment.

  • Provide monthly schedule to MI analyst.

  • Cost saving

The Export Operations Co-Ordinator has interactions with:

External- telephonically and electronically:

  • Customers

  • Shipping Agents

  • Transporters

  • Inspection agencies

  • Clearing and Forwarding Agents

Internal- telephonically and electronically

  • Marine Department

  • Sales

  • Blendcor

  • Supply chain

  • Inventory Controller

  • Depot Co-Ordinator at Island view

  • Unitrans Warehouse

  • GBS

  • Export coordinator in other BP supply points globally

  • Customer Service unit



Job Holder Requirements:

Education

  • Matric

  • advantageous is a relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience

  • A sound knowledge of the exports business.

  • A clear understanding of export INCO terms

  • Must have exposure to ERP system

  • JDE knowledge would be advantageous

  • Able to configure loads

  • Know about vehicle utilisation

  • Able to interact with various parties to enable order supply

  • KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities

  • Have knowledge and experience in dealing with customers in Africa/Asia and their country requirements

  • Excel knowledge

Skills & Competencies

Core Competencies

  • Performance Bias-the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance

  • Business Insight –the ability to embrace the changing business environment

  • Leading People-the ability to willingly take the lead when needed

  • Teamwork-the ability to work with others to make a real difference

  • Wise Decisions –the ability to be informed and effective decisions

  • Innovation –the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges

  • Attention to detail.

  • People Skills

Technical and Professional Competencies

  • A sound understanding of the export business

  • A clear understanding of the export Inco terms

  • Ability to learn ERP computer systems such as JDE

  • Microsoft computer skills –Excel, PowerPoint, word

  • KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities

  • Ability to work as a team player


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp