Logistics Export Co-ordinator

Stakeholder management which include engagement with channel managers, shipping lines, warehousing, transporters, manufacturing plant, internal and external customers
1. Customer Centricity
Provide customer service demonstrating attention to detail, flexibility and innovation in resolving problems.
Maintain knowledge and update any changes that arise from domestic and foreign regulations and restrictions to ensure compliance of regulatory standards
Weekly meetings with Sales team to discuss customer orders, credit status and issues.
Provide a responsive customer service and resolving issues in a timely manner.
Handle all customer queries and claims efficiently
Provide stock backorder/available report to customers to update them on their order progress
Supply invoices to customers in advance advising them of proposed loads
Request for additional orders to maximize loads for trucks and containers
Quarantined/recalled product. To advise customers of same. To request stock disposal certificate
Provide bilingual customer service as when needed e.g.; BP Mozambique
Constant rate negotiations with shipping lines, transport and inspection agencies
Co-ordinate and monitor road and sea tracking to update customer on timeous delivery.
Stock Count-provide all necessary documentation for stock with regards to loads on the warehouse floor
Communicate with Inventory regarding stock allocations.
Monthly performance reviews with 3rd Party Contractors
2. Order Management & Order Processing
Order acknowledgement from Order Portal and JDE.
Ensuring that order supply is maximised in order meet Export monthly sales target
Ensuring that export orders are consolidated into full truck/container loads in order to optimise transportation costs
Ensure that all the necessary export documentation is arranged and completed for dispatch with the loads
Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/containers as per the 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements
Liaise with various 3rd parties, i.e. Blendcor; clearing and forwarding agents and shipping lines to ensure customer orders are fulfilled
Supplier order capturing and processing on JDE
Process and supply export freight quotation.
Customer order capturing and processing on JDE
Liaising with the various Export customers and Exports Sales teams on order/load prioritisation.
Manual invoices for specific customers due to their unique credit terms.
Marine co-loading
Export of raw materials
Export of promotional items
Adhoc export requests globally
Import-BP Mozambique to Oleos sales
Expedite return of imported products.
Manage forwarding shipments from different supply points e.g.; dispatches from Dubai/Ghent into Nigeria
3. Credit control.
COD customers-Ensure that pre-payment received for pre-paid customers before expediting orders.
Weekly meetings with GBS on Export customers credit status.
Unique payment collection method-Bill of collection method for Nigeria
LC acceptance and approval
Manage order release from GBS based on credit availability.
To provide manual invoice to GBS team for all raw materials that are exported so that customer can be invoiced.
Provide necessary documentation (SAD 500 and UCR) to GBS so that payments can be allocated timeously to avoid reversal of payments.
Manage customers with unique credit terms to avoid credit shortfall.
4. Order optimization/ prioritization
Configuration of loads by pallet, then by container/truck load to maximize utilization
Request for additional orders to maximize loads for containers and trucks
Control and manage of current and future orders as per forecast
Releasing of backorders
Check stock availability
Liaise with Planning on Blendcor goods flow
5. Order Dispatch
Liaise with various transporters to deliver vehicles/container as per 3rd party warehouse loading arrangements
Scheduling of packed and bulk loads
Invoice stock for packed and bulk loads.
Check pricing and refresh.
Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch
Scheduling of sea and road transport
Source customs docs and ensure that SADC countries have SADC certificates for duty reduction
Arrange and facilitate of all inspections as per country requirement.
Request and supply COA's for inspection containers non-inspected containers
Co-ordination of lubricant sample testing for the specific country requirements.
Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport
Courier all necessary export documentation to customers.
Book inspection for inspection loads and provide inspection agency with all necessary paperwork
6. Credit note processing
Investigate reasons for credit note requests and process these where valid.
Log all customer credit requests and complaints on the Logistics complaints register
Provide credit information to inventory for stock alignment.
7. Monthly Reporting
Purchase order KPI
Sales volumes
Loading schedule
IFOT
ROA report, viz: open order; stock availability and backorder report
Dashboard
Order tracking report for road and sea
Monthly Africa performance review
8. Documentation.
Ensure that all POD’s are on file as per SARS/Auditor requirements. Failure by BPSA in non-compliance with SARS will result in fines and penalties to BPSA.
Tracking of all POD’s.
Ensure that all necessary export documentation is arranged and complete for dispatch with the load
Ensure that original SADC is attached to all customs documents and invoices, for customers to get duty reduction of 25%
Supply all copies of invoices as per customer and GBS request.
Ensure filing is accurate for all loads and liaise with metro file for document storage.
Manual invoices for inspection and clearing purposes.
9. Cost recoveries.
Rate verification
Processing of Purchase orders timeously.
Recover all adhoc charges e.g.: demurrage, etc.
Recover all costs for non-stock items i.e. customs doc/pallets/transport
Ensure rates are correct at the time of processing and at the time of payment.
Process and receipt purchase orders according to MI analyst requirements.
Ensure all supplier invoices are paid timeously.
Manage OTPS process for supplier payment.
Provide monthly schedule to MI analyst.
Cost saving
The Export Operations Co-Ordinator has interactions with:
External- telephonically and electronically:
Customers
Shipping Agents
Transporters
Inspection agencies
Clearing and Forwarding Agents
Internal- telephonically and electronically
Marine Department
Sales
Blendcor
Supply chain
Inventory Controller
Depot Co-Ordinator at Island view
Unitrans Warehouse
GBS
Export coordinator in other BP supply points globally
Customer Service unit
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
Matric
advantageous is a relevant tertiary qualification.
Experience
A sound knowledge of the exports business.
A clear understanding of export INCO terms
Must have exposure to ERP system
JDE knowledge would be advantageous
Able to configure loads
Know about vehicle utilisation
Able to interact with various parties to enable order supply
KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities
Have knowledge and experience in dealing with customers in Africa/Asia and their country requirements
Excel knowledge
Skills & Competencies
Core Competencies
Performance Bias-the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance
Business Insight –the ability to embrace the changing business environment
Leading People-the ability to willingly take the lead when needed
Teamwork-the ability to work with others to make a real difference
Wise Decisions –the ability to be informed and effective decisions
Innovation –the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges
Attention to detail.
People Skills
Technical and Professional Competencies
A sound understanding of the export business
A clear understanding of the export Inco terms
Ability to learn ERP computer systems such as JDE
Microsoft computer skills –Excel, PowerPoint, word
KPI reports-monthly reporting of costs, volumes and capacities
Ability to work as a team player
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.