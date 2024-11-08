This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Logistics Lead will drive operational excellence in Logistics processes and performance in Mexico fulfilment, CF/logistics Performance Analytics, systems, and people capability to ensure an integrated, standardized, and consistent Logistics operating model for the business strategies. country / cluster; and help achieve best in class benchmarks in Logistics performance to support ​

Responsibilities:

Ensure an integrated Logistics and Warehousing operating model is established and maintained. ​

Develop and deploy a functional capability program to build excellence in Logistics and Warehousing, including coaching the team.

Develop and deploy a roadmap to deliver best in class benchmarks and year on year performance improvements while meeting service objectives.

Actively contribute to the overall direction of the team and ensure plans are aligned to business demands. ​

In conjunction with Procurement develop the GSC logistics strategy and the end state portfolio for suppliers and the roadmap to achieve goals.

Take the lead in ensuring effective management & oversight for all supplier performance including all aspects of Operations, Safety, Quality, Compliance, and implementation of any relevant BP policies. ​

Lead, embed and fulfil agreed Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities and the specific accountabilities.​

Required Skills

Minimum of 8 years' experience in an operational environment, preferably in a Supply Chain management role with end-to-end supply chain management experience.

Minimum of 5 years' experience in Logistics and Warehousing with demonstrated results of continuous improvement delivery and efficiency savings. Project management experience and Procurement knowledge an advantage.

Full understanding and knowledge of principles and tools in and logistics and warehouse management including network design, logistics and transportation management, contractor management (incl 3PL/4PL) warehouse and road safety management.

Knowledge of and proven evidence of principles and tools in customer fulfilment including customer offer development, SLA Management, order management, customer support, order fulfilment processes and driving improvement in customer service performance; knowledge of business principles and partnering with the commercial side of the business to create value.

Strong relationship and problem solving skills in collaborating with other functions (CF, Network Ops, Planning, which may have conflicting priorities)

Knowledge of performance management and KPIs.

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams, and ability to network and influence at many levels in the organization.

Good written and verbal communication skills (English essential).

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



