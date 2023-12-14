Logistics Manager (TUCA)

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In the position of Logistics Manager, you will manage logistics activities of Castrol in Turkey & Central Asia, maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of distribution services in a customer focused way, ensure all operations are performed in compliance with bp policies and standards.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Manages storage & handling and distribution operations for Automotive & Industrial and GME businesses.

Prepares the annual logistics budget, monitors the financials and focuses on budget discipline.

Operates the warehouse in Gemlik Blending Plant and the 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) distribution centre in Bursa, in compliance with local legislation and BP Group policies .

Tenders, negotiates and awards logistics contracts with the leading logistics companies in collaboration with Europe & Africa Logistics organisation.

Manages all dimensions of marine delivery operations including the relevant customs and tax procedures; ensures marine barging operations comply with BP Shipping policies.

Ensures 3PL contractors operate in compliance with HSSE policies and maintains service levels and key performance indicators.

Maintains HSSE standards in logistics activities, continuously develops the safety awareness with 3PL contractors.

Optimises logistics model to increase the customer service level and to minimize costs.

Works closely with all supply chain functions and sales operations team, focuses on customer service levels and in full on time deliveries.

Follows the logistics industry and key players, benchmarks with competitors

Cascades and follows all BP group standards required to support business targets /plan delivery.

Assures Logistics activities through group driven auditing process, implements required developments and enhancements.

Ensures that Logistics agreements with Contractors are properly applied and operated in cost effective way.

Develops, recommends and implements logistics agreements with third parties securing optimum utilization of resources and cost effectiveness.

Leads and ensures transparent performance management processes based on clear data delivered by Finance and delivers further performance improvements

Ensures that logistics KPIs are under continuous improvement.

Recommends and implements performance improvement measures

Represents country logistics operations at regional and/or local internal/external teams



It will be essential to have:

University degree, preferably Engineering or Business Administration

Min 5 years of logistics management or supply chain experience

Fluency in English

SAP experience is a plus

Team leadership experience

Proven track record in operations and contractor management



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



