Logistics Optimisation Lead

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



We have an exciting opportunity for a Logistics Optimization Lead accountable for optimizing the overall delivery of Logistics by working closely with all members of the Logistics Team to identify improvement opportunities and develop and maintain a prioritized performance improvement plan. You will be designing and implementing fit for purpose and effective operational processes and procedures for the logistics function across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) that support the team to deliver best practice logistics services for bp, our customers and partners.



The role owns the relationships with support teams (eg. trip reconciliation, credit, customer support, IT) and works closely with them to drive optimal performance of key processes. The role works with the team and carriers to understand what is needed from a technology perspective to ensure optimal Logistics operations, provides this input to local and global I&E forums, and acts as the business owner for system implementations. In addition to this you will also:

Leads a team of two employees, setting priorities, coaching, developing capability and supporting their delivery.

Lead the development of the logistics systems strategy for ANZ, working closely with finance and IT, carriers and other relevant suppliers and represent the wider Logistics team in forums with logistics systems providers.

Work with customer-facing business stakeholders to support their delivery and incorporate requirements into logistics systems and processes.

Own the logistics data and transactional processes and ways of working, and drive systematic standardization and continuous improvement in these, including ensuring the financial control of all logistics transactions is maintained.

Work with IT to drive continuous improvement of logistics systems.

Oversee daily monitoring of Logistics transactions and ensure issues are resolved promptly.

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, coach and manage a team in a changing environment.

Deep understanding of Logistics and/or Supply Chain operations and what drives optimal performance.

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills, with both internal and external stakeholders.

Ability work in diverse and cross functional teams, with well-developed inter-personal skills.

Experience in developing, documenting, and implementing process improvements.

Strong problem-solving skills. Ability to quickly break down issues and identify solutions.

Flexible and able to adjust to changing priorities and work across multiple projects.