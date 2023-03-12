Logistics Optimisation Lead

.
At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!
We have an exciting opportunity for a Logistics Optimization Lead accountable for optimizing the overall delivery of Logistics by working closely with all members of the Logistics Team to identify improvement opportunities and develop and maintain a prioritized performance improvement plan. You will be designing and implementing fit for purpose and effective operational processes and procedures for the logistics function across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) that support the team to deliver best practice logistics services for bp, our customers and partners.
The opportunity
The role owns the relationships with support teams (eg. trip reconciliation, credit, customer support, IT) and works closely with them to drive optimal performance of key processes. The role works with the team and carriers to understand what is needed from a technology perspective to ensure optimal Logistics operations, provides this input to local and global I&E forums, and acts as the business owner for system implementations. In addition to this you will also: