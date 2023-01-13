Logistics Portfolio Commercial Lead - Americas

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

The Logistics Portfolio Commercial Lead is in charge of exploring and developing business opportunities, managing the development of offers, building relationships with partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead commercial activities in midstream logistics portfolio projects, including midstream opportunities in low carbon (ie CO2 and Hydrogen).

Manage commercial project requirements from concept though to any stand-up activities required post “start-up”.

Communicate project commercial concepts to various levels of bp management.

Identify solutions to maximize bp's integrated value within projects.

Represent business interest during contract negotiations

Identify new midstream commercial opportunities.

Support the ongoing midstream business in delivery of organic projects.

Work across broader midstream logistics teams to share learnings and learn from others.

Support broader midstream strategy development

Experience and Education:

Minimum 7 years of experience in similar job.

University degree

Understanding of the midstream business, including midstream’s value to crude supply, product supply, sales & marketing and refining strongly desired

delivery of EEM requirements

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!