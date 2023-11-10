This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, chipping in to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

Join our team as Logistics Portfolio Project Manager - Europe

About the role itself:

The Logistic Portfolio Project Manager is responsible for developing the commercial logistics aspects for new business opportunities in Fuels Supply & Midstream Europe. Working with other business areas to understand the needs, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of the new logistics model including oversight during contract start up.

What would be your responsibility?

Develop logistics offers to support new business opportunities

Support the coordinated supply chain offer development squad

Link in with connected teams to ensure development of offers

Build relationship with appropriate partner/ supplier contacts

Support execution of strategic projects following a combination of commercial and technical rigor

Act as a key operational collaborate with internal and external stakeholders

Support the digitalisation agenda as required, providing Subject Matter Expert input, and drive simplification of processes

Negotiate logistics contracts to support new business opportunities in conjunction with procurement

Contract management

Use creativity, entrepreneurship, risk taking, marketing, and experience to capture midstream opportunities

Work on projects connected to Midstream assets as required

What should you bring to this role?

• Project management experience

• Delivering results across cross functional teams

• Understanding of supply chain and sources of value

• Managing competing priorities in a fast-paced commercial, operational or financial environment.

• Knowledge of logistics, supply, midstream, biofuels, HSE

• Managing external relationships and negotiation.

• Passion and ability to build and maintain productive working partnerships with a wide range of internal and external customers.

• Strong communication skills, able to articulate sophisticated scenarios to others clearly and concisely and build consensus and engagement across teams.

• Ability to make proposals, take decisions where appropriate and influence others.

• Demonstrable commercial drive and energy to push the business forward and capitalise on opportunities, removing or overcoming obstacles with the support of the wider network.

• Knowledge of systems interfaces and SAP

Education and Skills

Project management

Contract management

Data analysis to support data driven decision making

Collaboration with third parties, internal and external

Influencing, negotiating and prioritisation skills

Proficient in English and preference for further language skills e.g. Spanish

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.