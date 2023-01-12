.
Job Profile Summary
The Logistics Safety System Manager Role exists to provide oversight and targeted delivery of the Fuels Supply & Midstream HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon) strategic agenda and systematic operating plans across Europe and North America. This includes, Annual Operating Plan OMS (Operating and Management Systems) activity deliverables and SORC (Safety and Operations Risk Committee) governance to ensure HSE&C is effectively implemented in alignment with bp requirements and group strategy. Role will collaborate with the FS&M (Fuels Supply & Midstream) operational teams, HSE&C team, other entity HSE&C teams, central HSE&C and S&ORA (Safety & Operational Risk Assurance) disciplines.
Key accountabilities