  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Logistics Safety System Manager

Logistics Safety System Manager

Logistics Safety System Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (UK)
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143463BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job Profile Summary

The Logistics Safety System Manager Role exists to provide oversight and targeted delivery of the Fuels Supply & Midstream HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon) strategic agenda and systematic operating plans across Europe and North America. This includes, Annual Operating Plan OMS (Operating and Management Systems) activity deliverables and SORC (Safety and Operations Risk Committee) governance to ensure HSE&C is effectively implemented in alignment with bp requirements and group strategy. Role will collaborate with the FS&M (Fuels Supply & Midstream) operational teams, HSE&C team, other entity HSE&C teams, central HSE&C and S&ORA (Safety & Operational Risk Assurance) disciplines.

Key accountabilities

  • Create and coordinate delivery of strategic HSE&C plans and programmes in line with group agenda and priorities.
  • Identify and communicate insights from various data sources that will identify causal factors in OMS system deficiencies and develop improvement plans.
  • Verify and test risk prevention and mitigation barriers across the wide spectrum of operations.
  • Identify and lead roll out of best practice and programmes from across bp operations and key functions.
  • SPA (Single Point of Accountability) for coordination, production, communication and monitoring of the business Annual Operating Plan.
  • Lead OMS reviews including verification and gap assessments ensure consistency of application of key OMS essentials across the business.
  • Lead performance monitoring process to ensure quality MI is created enabling senior leaders to identify and implement corrective actions.
  • SPA for production and delivery of the SORC agenda and monitoring of enduring actions in line with agreed time frames.
  • Ensure implementation of bp risk process through interfacing with the relevant functions and guide the business organisation through the entire process.
  • Maintenance, testing and verification of the crisis and continuity plans and the operational capability to respond to any emergency.
  • Support NOJV (Non-operated Joint Venture) operations, liase with NOJV COE (Centre of Excellence), S&ORA ensuring consistent application of bp requirements with NOJV operations.
  • Own and develop incident investigation and learning processes including identification and training of staff.
  • Lead Annual Self Verification and Haulier Health Check Programs, act as focal point for 3rd Party Terminal Verification Program and produce executive summary based on findings for senior management and track action closures on a timely manner.
Qualification Experience & Required Skills
  • Significant knowledge in bp OMS essentials and requirements and risk management.
  • Demonstrated experience of coaching/facilitating key meetings and forums with senior leaders.
  • Deep understanding of bp operations related to secondary transport, retail operations including forecourt delivery risk and mitigations, rail and terminals/pipelines.
  • Proven experience in incident investigation procedures and classification.
  • Good at building strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.


Essential Education
  • Degree or significant HSE&C / S&ORA experience


