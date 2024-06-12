This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Team and advance your career as a

Logistics Specialist

This is an entry level role.

Office-based position in Warsaw.

Please apply with an English CV.

Job purpose

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

In this role You will:

Coordinate the daily activities with Customer Service responsible for the Czech, Slovakian and Hungarian market.

Control the order flow, modify purchase orders (POs), manage return goods control.

Work together with the logistics team in Germany and the customer service team in Hungary.

Cooperate with local logistics provider in Poland regarding: SENT registration in customs platform, deliver to tax team required documents and data, monitoring the correct functioning of automatic interfaces with logistics provider



What You will need to be successful:

High school education (or higher).

Native Polish and fluent English language knowledge.

Economics or logistics background preferred.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

Nice to have: Logistics knowledge and qualification in export activities, customs, and ADR regulations. SAP knowledge



Skills & Competencies:

Punctual and responsible, providing high quality service for our customers and partners.

Analytical skills and the willingness to solve problems and look for solutions.

Team worker, encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and proactively sharing information and ideas.

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.