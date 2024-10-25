Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Logistics Specialist is responsible for driving the end to end delivery process of all export orders. This includes cross functionally working with the operations team including inland carriers, freight forwarders, shipping sites, and manufacturing sites, while solving a broad variety of problems related to the day to day delivery that frequently have a medium to high degree of complexity. Active key contributor and/or lead for strategic supply chain initiatives in the region, embedding strategic solutions to support the servicing of all sales channels, and supporting the Supply Chain team in embedding and aligning with the OMS Framework.

Responsibilities:

Operational Delivery: Order fulfilment of bulk, RM and finished goods materials, such as: work with GBS to ensure order fulfilment; allocation of orders by distribution channel; scheduling of loads​

Supporting and ensuring 100% compliance for the entire export and delivery process; this Includes documentation Auditing (BL, packing list, COA, COO and container checklist to ensure proper loading, as needed). ​

Resolving customer service issues that affect the delivery of an order; support customer complaint management within the supply chain; work with planning, ensuring and reporting on delivery, replenishment, demand, and customer related issues; supporting all efforts of third party operations to ensure delivery.​

Internal customer and vendor relationship management to ensure fulfilment of customer orders while seeking to achieve excellence in customer service and delivery against customer requirements. ​

Identifies ways to optimize the performance of logistics operations through analysis and performance monitoring. ​

Focus on performance by creating performance measures, having periodic reviews, and coaching to optimize results​

Works closely with other areas of BP, understanding implications of broad decisions, and implementing programs and initiatives to achieve customer focused operational excellence​

Seeking and embedding ongoing continuous improvement of OMS, and Key projects for the Supply Chain team. ​

Build working relationships with vendors and internal customers

Requirements:

Five years of service/supply management experience.

Understanding of methodologies in supply chain management, procurement, operations, planning, inventory control, systems, safety, warehousing, and distribution.

Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills

Experience in leading projects that show driving continuous improvement. ​

Preferred Skills:

Lubricants product knowledge is an added advantage

*This position will be located in our office in Santa Fe, Mexico City. bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!