Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

The Logistics Specialist is responsible for the end to end delivery process of all export orders. This includes cross functionally working with the operations team including inland carriers, freight forwarders, shipping sites, and manufacturing sites while solving a broad variety of problems related to the day to day delivery that frequently have a medium to high degree of complexity. Active key contributor and/or lead for strategic supply chain initiatives in the region, embedding strategic solutions to support the servicing of all sales channels, and supporting the Supply Chain team in embedding and aligning with the Operation Management System Framework.

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, we will only be considering resumes in English.

Operational Delivery: End to end order fulfilment of bulk, RM and finished goods materials, such as: work with the Global Business Service center to ensure order fulfilment, allocation of orders by distribution channel and scheduling of loads.

Supporting and ensuring 100% compliance for the entire export and delivery process. Including documentation Auditing (Bill of Lading, packing list, Certificate of Analysis, Certificate of Origin and container checklist to ensure proper loading, as needed).

Resolving customer service issues that affect the delivery of an order. Support customer complaint management within the supply chain, work with planning, ensuring and reporting on delivery, replenishment, demand, and customer related issues; supporting all efforts of third party operations to ensure delivery.

Internal customer and vendor relationship management to ensure the fulfilment of customer orders while seeking to achieve excellence in customer service and delivery against customer requirements.

Identifies ways to optimize the performance of logistics operations through analysis and performance monitoring.

Focus on performance by creating performance measures, having periodic reviews, and coaching to optimize results

Collaborates closely with other areas of BP, understanding implications of broad decisions, and successfully implements programs and initiatives to achieve customer focused operational excellence

Seeking and embedding ongoing continuous improvement of OMS, and Key projects for the Supply Chain team.

Build working relationships with vendors and internal customers

Bachelor’s degree in operations management, Engineering, Business, or equivalent business-related field, with functional supply chain skills and capability.

Five years of service/supply management experience. Lubricants product knowledge is an added advantage.

Good working understanding of best practices in supply chain management, procurement, operations, planning, inventory control, systems, safety, warehousing, and distribution.

Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills.

Experience leading projects that show driving continuous improvement.

Excellent command of English is a must, Spanish will be a plus

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.