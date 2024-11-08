Logistics Specialist

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most sophisticated engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.
The Logistics Coordinator is responsible for end-to-end coordination of processes with third-party suppliers at local warehouse operations and carriers. That includes overseeing communicating with various stakeholders, ensuring availability for sale according to established lead times, and optimizing costs for full operation.
The role coordinates the national operation of receiving finished products, storage, inventory management, distribution of Logistics Operators and carriers’ management, ensuring reliable and secure operations with an adequate service level. Will ensure product and input availability with the lowest possible operational cost and an appropriate inventory level, following all HSSE, ethical, compliance rules, current quality policies, and applicable legislation.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Internal Logistics, Inventory Management, Logistics, Logistics Distribution, Logistics Operations, Negotiation planning and preparation, Operational Logistics, Optimization, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Supply Chain Operations {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.