Logistics Specialist

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most sophisticated engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.

The Logistics Coordinator is responsible for end-to-end coordination of processes with third-party suppliers at local warehouse operations and carriers. That includes overseeing communicating with various stakeholders, ensuring availability for sale according to established lead times, and optimizing costs for full operation.

The role coordinates the national operation of receiving finished products, storage, inventory management, distribution of Logistics Operators and carriers’ management, ensuring reliable and secure operations with an adequate service level. Will ensure product and input availability with the lowest possible operational cost and an appropriate inventory level, following all HSSE, ethical, compliance rules, current quality policies, and applicable legislation.

Coordinate inbound logistics activities, including product receipt, storage, picking/preparation for shipment, and dispatch, from operation and costs standpoint.

Plan local logistics activities and to keep control costs according to budget and ensure operational productivity according to indicators.

Identify cost and lead time reduction opportunities through logistical alternatives, route changes, tax benefits, and continuous process monitoring.

Support Supply Chain team in negotiating storage, freight, and logistics service rates. Ensuring procedural flows aimed at reducing Non-Sellable Product.

Support Procurement Team develop new suppliers/supply alternatives and supply routes and establish partnerships with brokers/agents and carriers, ensuring service levels through Key Performance Indicators.

Create reports facilitating business/performance insights for decision-making across various departments.

Monitor audits and performance reports of service providers, third parties, and vendors, correcting deviations found. Act as the focal point for addressing analyses and actions related to non-conformities in national and international logistics processes.

Bachelors´ degree in Business Administration, Logistics, or any related field.

At least 4 years of experience in National Logistics in a large or at least in a medium-sized company, preferably in the Oil & Gas industry

Strong experience coordinating administration and monitoring warehousing and logistics operations; and in logistics cost negotiations and analysis

Knowledge of transportation techniques, cargo handling, warehousing and project management

Advanced in English and Portuguese, with a good oral and written communication and active listening skills comfortable interacting with an international team

Experience in designing and using tools to track and control the operations based on MS Office applications, Power BI or other specific software

Experience in Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne (JDE), or WMS systems and Frete Real software is desirable

This role will work one day a week from our CD in Guarulhos (paid by company), two days from our office in Barueri, and two days will be home office.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build, influence and maintain relationships with diverse customers, teams and at various organizational levels

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Initiative to see opportunities and suggest changes, with a cost reduction and process optimization approach

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



