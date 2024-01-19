Logistics Systems Co-ordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



At bp, we're playing to win with purpose and care.



We are looking for a full time Logistics Systems Coordinator who is a technically adept individual supporting bp fuel scheduling, logistics system navigation, issue management, and communication with stakeholders.



In this role, you'll have outstanding level of communication skills and, ability to multi-task with many stakeholders simultaneously & find opportunities to drive continuous improvement. There is a system solve aspect to this role with our internal logistics systems (ie. SAP).



Some of your responsibilities include -

Collaborate with Regional Logistics team for data accuracy in the logistics systems (eg. sites, trucks, terminal tags).

Build relationships with GBS Pune team to address root causes of system issues or data errors.

Solve and resolve logistics system problems.

Document and update Logistics systems and processes.

Find opportunities for system and process improvements.

Support Logistics Optimization Lead with customer-facing stakeholders.

Provide business support during logistics system outages.



About you -

Possess a relevant tertiary qualification (e.g., business/logistics systems) or significant industry experience.

Previous experience in client-facing system support is crucial.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly identify solutions.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and effective communication with stakeholders.

Experienced in system troubleshooting, rectification, and prevention.

Demonstrable experience in providing business systems support to end users.

Desirable skills include Power BI report generation and knowledge of SAP or other logistics systems.



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, Global Share match & fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave or 4 weeks paid paternity leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.