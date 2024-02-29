Logistics and Fuel Procurement Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

In Customer and Products (C&P) we're innovating with new business models and service platforms to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers.

We are transforming C&P to work together as one integrated team, providing customers with excellent products and services globally. We are proud of our customer-facing global and regional businesses – Castrol lubricants, aviation fueling, and our retail site brands: bp, Amoco, Aral and AMPM. These businesses will work together with our fuels supply and midstream, future mobility and solutions and customer value proposition and experience teams to maximize value, grow, and develop our customer offers.

About the role

The Logistics and Fuels Procurement Analyst (LPA) plays a meaningful role in realizing procurement’s objective to become a world-class organization with leading capability in category management that delivers differential, value-adding category strategies. The role is responsible for end-to-end category performance in support of the Category Manager.

The primary focus of this role is to build progressive category strategies, based on supply market expertise, current and future business needs, risk, global category spend and innovation opportunities. Identify and enable delivery of impactful business value opportunities (with a focus on savings through effective category deployment). This person is accountable to develop and support end-to-end procurement strategy and supply base which executes business needs via the central Sourcing and Contracting (S&C) and Global Business Services - Procurement (GBSP) teams.

The business we support is our C&P business. As a global procurement team, we aim to enable and support our businesses in providing competitive logistics options across our all our businesses delivering safe, compliant, and reliable performance. This category requires a deep understanding of logistics supply chain activities in road, rail, aviation, marine and warehousing.

Support the Category Manager, secure business agreement for category strategy, support and resourcing for implementation and category compliance

Work in an agile and collaborative manner with to provide business with the support to required to deliver the plan

Expert interface for core relationships in bp and with critical suppliers

Lead and support the development of differential, innovative category strategies that bring value for bp

Analyze demand and supply market, identify risks and opportunities and pull in proven methodologies and innovation

Develop and drive category strategy and implementation plan, taking in account optimum purchasing channels and contracting

Works seamlessly with peers across other categories teams to ensure a harmonized practical approach to category management

Escalation point for business interface team, response to emergency outages or incidents

Responsible for the Value Delivery. Delivery of annual plans, including prioritized activities, understanding budgets and the procurement impact on them

Provide effective category guidance to enable effective sourcing and contracting

Partner with the S&C and GBSP teams and provide direction and prioritization to their portfolio

Build and develop relationships with key suppliers, own the supplier segmentation and agree supplier performance management activities (SPM), run strategic supplier relationship management (SRM) programmes for strategic suppliers

Adherence to the bp Code of Conduct and observation of legal provisions

Drive and support the Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Ambition across the teams

Compliance with Delegation Of Authorities, management guidelines and procedures, management of budgets, plans and goals in compliance with the target agreement

Qualified candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor's degree and 5 years professional procurement experience – Logistics and Supply Chain procurement experience and CIPS/ISM qualification would be a bonus. We are looking for a goal-oriented professional with demonstrated experience at delivering business benefits to an organization through effective category management. This person will have advanced skills and experience in: influencing, strategy, category management and supplier management. Experience in collaborating with multiple entities to drive common solutions and proven success at working in cross functional, cross geography, and virtual teams is required. This person should be skilled in commercial negotiation, project management, market analysis, and supplier relationship management. Being comfortable dealing with ambiguity and leading through change is a must. Candidate should have the ability to travel domestically and internationally as required.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include wellbeing, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.