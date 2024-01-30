Logistics and Fuel Procurement Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

With complete ownership of E2E logistics category across bp, including P&O, C&P and LCE businesses this role leads a multifaceted and agile global procurement team.



Job Description:

This leadership role is ambitious and fast-paced with a focus on individual and team development, providing category mentorship and leadership. It works in close collaboration with business logistics leadership teams across bp to identify and implement supply chain opportunities that optimise cash cost, cost of goods, carbon and revenue in line with financial plans.

Accountabilities;

Global leader of a team of 20+ individuals located across the bp world

Improves the value of third party spend for the category in bp in pursuit of building a best-in class logistics supply chain

Development of strategies that optimally handle logistics risks and contribute in each relevant basin of operation

Responsible for ensuring CDD and HRA compliance is achieved and that SAC audit findings are closed on time

Responsible for delivering allocated proportion of annual Cash Cost targets for Logistics procurement

Ensure efficient aggregation of spend to increase leverage in supplier and contractor negotiations and promote the capturing of synergies in contracting across the value chain

Responsible for working with the category line to deliver their functional plan

Develop category strategies that mitigate compliance and safety risk, optimise supply chain reliability, and prioritise driven commercial engagement of third-party logistics suppliers in support of bp’s strategy

Champion supplier innovation with key business team members and leadership to support bp’s success in the future

Lead supply market analysis and segmentation

Build positive relationships with logistics stakeholders across bp businesses, procurement business facing teams, sourcing and contracting, and GBS

Ensure timeliness and quality of all contracts required for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations

Coordinate effective supplier management for Strategic and Core suppliers

Champion consistent application of supplier qualification and assurance processes, including Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Money Laundering, Anti Bribery and Corruption, Cyber Security, Human Rights and Modern Slavery, etc.

Criteria;

Strong Leadership capability, people development experience, with proven ability in conflict management, teamwork, and customer engagement

Ability to adapt and lead in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to work through ambiguity and accept challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

Strong performance bias and a passion to build resilient, driven, and compliant logistics supply chains

Highly proficient working independently and in teams whilst problem solving and thinking openly

Strong commercial competence and negotiation skills, and ability to build and maintain positive commercial agreements

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth

Ability to apply customer insight and identify trends to develop new offers and strategies

Understanding of P2P processes, SAP and Ariba e-Sourcing



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



