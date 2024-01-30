Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Logistics and Fuel Procurement Senior Manager

Logistics and Fuel Procurement Senior Manager

Logistics and Fuel Procurement Senior Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury, GB: London - SJS
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074425
  • Experience level Executive
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

With complete ownership of E2E logistics category across bp, including P&O, C&P and LCE businesses this role leads a multifaceted and agile global procurement team.


Job Description:

This leadership role is ambitious and fast-paced with a focus on individual and team development, providing category mentorship and leadership. It works in close collaboration with business logistics leadership teams across bp to identify and implement supply chain opportunities that optimise cash cost, cost of goods, carbon and revenue in line with financial plans.

Accountabilities;

  • Global leader of a team of 20+ individuals located across the bp world

  • Improves the value of third party spend for the category in bp in pursuit of building a best-in class logistics supply chain

  • Development of strategies that optimally handle logistics risks and contribute in each relevant basin of operation

  • Responsible for ensuring CDD and HRA compliance is achieved and that SAC audit findings are closed on time

  • Responsible for delivering allocated proportion of annual Cash Cost targets for Logistics procurement

  • Ensure efficient aggregation of spend to increase leverage in supplier and contractor negotiations and promote the capturing of synergies in contracting across the value chain

  • Responsible for working with the category line to deliver their functional plan

  • Develop category strategies that mitigate compliance and safety risk, optimise supply chain reliability, and prioritise driven commercial engagement of third-party logistics suppliers in support of bp’s strategy

  • Champion supplier innovation with key business team members and leadership to support bp’s success in the future

  • Lead supply market analysis and segmentation

  • Build positive relationships with logistics stakeholders across bp businesses, procurement business facing teams, sourcing and contracting, and GBS

  • Ensure timeliness and quality of all contracts required for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations

  • Coordinate effective supplier management for Strategic and Core suppliers

  • Champion consistent application of supplier qualification and assurance processes, including Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Money Laundering, Anti Bribery and Corruption, Cyber Security, Human Rights and Modern Slavery, etc.

Criteria;

  • Strong Leadership capability, people development experience, with proven ability in conflict management, teamwork, and customer engagement

  • Ability to adapt and lead in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

  • Willingness to work through ambiguity and accept challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

  • Strong performance bias and a passion to build resilient, driven, and compliant logistics supply chains

  • Highly proficient working independently and in teams whilst problem solving and thinking openly

  • Strong commercial competence and negotiation skills, and ability to build and maintain positive commercial agreements

  • Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth

  • Ability to apply customer insight and identify trends to develop new offers and strategies

  • Understanding of P2P processes, SAP and Ariba e-Sourcing


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp