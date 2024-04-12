Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Long Term Asset Specialist (LTAS) is an Operations Specialist for a process unit or area who leads the coordination effort for safely performing long term work scopes between TAR, Projects, Operations and Non-Routine Maintenance. This posting is for multiple openings in the following areas: 11 Pipe-still / 12 Pipe-still Complex; Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Complex; Alkylate, Propylene, & Sulfur Complex; Hydro-processing North Complex; and Hydro-processing South Complex.

Accountabilities

People:

Considers safe level of work and concurrent work when planning outages and long term projects

Ensures adequate operations support and coverage for long term work activities

Provides support for the day-to-day Asset Coordinator

Backfills Asset Coordinator and Production Engineer when on vacation

Plant:

Functional Lead during TAR and Outages

Responsible for quality and accuracy of TAR and Outage worklists in SAP

Supports Scope Change Request process during TAR

Completes project initiation 1-pagers on behalf of the asset

Completes project initiation 1-pagers on behalf of the asset

Responsible for asset long term compliance strategy (including abandoned equipment)

Process:

Ensure appropriate approvals identified for long term maintenance, project and TAR work

Ensures the MOC policy is correctly applied to long term activities, responsible for TAR & Project MOCs

Tracks Process Safety Study (RNE) and Barrier Assurance Actions due dates and ensures work scopes/projects are progressing or flags any issues to the Operations Superintendent

Provides input to the Asset Skyline

Works with the Asset Coordinator to ensure longer term work scopes are accounted for in the routine maintenance process so that SIMOPS is considered.

Responsible for operations readiness for long term non-routine maintenance (e.g. risk assessments).

Attends all TAR / Project meetings and ensures compliance with TCP milestones.

Responsible for working with Tank TAR (where appropriate)

Leads Asset Strategy updates

Leads long term improvement plans (e.g. Environmental Improvement Plan)

Leads investigation process for the Asset Team on behalf of the Operations Superintendent. Ensures the quality and timeliness of incident reviews. Will be trained to be a skilled investigator.

Ensures appropriate staffing for Reliability and Process Safety Studies (e.g. HAZOPs)

Performance:

Supports ASML to build first-pass bottoms up of annual maintenance budget for long term items

Responsible for ensuring Operations-related milestones for TAR and Projects are being met (work with TAR Ops and Project Ops)

Education and Experience

High school diploma or equivalent required AND 7+ years of experience in refining operations or similar area.

Technical education or equivalent in engineering or similar field is desirable with 3+ years of experience in refining operations or similar area.

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Oil Refining, Procedures and practices, Refinery Operations, Refining, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.