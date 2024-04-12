Site traffic information and cookies

Long Term Asset Specialist

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, US: Chicago
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ078060
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Long Term Asset Specialist (LTAS) is an Operations Specialist for a process unit or area who leads the coordination effort for safely performing long term work scopes between TAR, Projects, Operations and Non-Routine Maintenance. This posting is for multiple openings in the following areas: 11 Pipe-still / 12 Pipe-still Complex; Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Complex; Alkylate, Propylene, & Sulfur Complex; Hydro-processing North Complex; and Hydro-processing South Complex.

Accountabilities

People:

  • Considers safe level of work and concurrent work when planning outages and long term projects
  • Ensures adequate operations support and coverage for long term work activities
  • Provides support for the day-to-day Asset Coordinator
  • Backfills Asset Coordinator and Production Engineer when on vacation

Plant:

  • Functional Lead during TAR and Outages
  • Responsible for quality and accuracy of TAR and Outage worklists in SAP
  • Supports Scope Change Request process during TAR
  • Completes project initiation 1-pagers on behalf of the asset
  • Responsible for asset long term compliance strategy (including abandoned equipment)

Process:

  • Ensure appropriate approvals identified for long term maintenance, project and TAR work
  • Ensures the MOC policy is correctly applied to long term activities, responsible for TAR & Project MOCs
  • Tracks Process Safety Study (RNE) and Barrier Assurance Actions due dates and ensures work scopes/projects are progressing or flags any issues to the Operations Superintendent
  • Provides input to the Asset Skyline
  • Works with the Asset Coordinator to ensure longer term work scopes are accounted for in the routine maintenance process so that SIMOPS is considered.
  • Responsible for operations readiness for long term non-routine maintenance (e.g. risk assessments).
  • Attends all TAR / Project meetings and ensures compliance with TCP milestones.
  • Responsible for working with Tank TAR (where appropriate)
  • Leads Asset Strategy updates
  • Leads long term improvement plans (e.g. Environmental Improvement Plan)
  • Leads investigation process for the Asset Team on behalf of the Operations Superintendent. Ensures the quality and timeliness of incident reviews. Will be trained to be a skilled investigator.
  • Ensures appropriate staffing for Reliability and Process Safety Studies (e.g. HAZOPs)

Performance:

  • Supports ASML to build first-pass bottoms up of annual maintenance budget for long term items
  • Responsible for ensuring Operations-related milestones for TAR and Projects are being met (work with TAR Ops and Project Ops)

Education and Experience

  • High school diploma or equivalent required AND 7+ years of experience in refining operations or similar area.
  • Technical education or equivalent in engineering or similar field is desirable with 3+ years of experience in refining operations or similar area.

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Oil Refining, Procedures and practices, Refinery Operations, Refining, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

