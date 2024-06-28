This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're playing to win!



The Loss Prevention Analyst systematically reviews trends to identify losses due to theft, fraud, or process breakdowns in our Customer and Product business, including BPme Loyalty and BP Plus Card. You will provide detailed analysis and insights into the root causes of retail loss, fraud, and theft, presenting these findings to business partners and control stakeholders across BP.



Key Accountabilities -

Develop and use tools to provide detailed insights through root cause analysis on loss and fraud/theft occurrences, communicating findings to applicable business units.

Engage in external benchmarking and stay abreast of industry innovations and standard processes.

Lead investigations into suspected retail fraud, theft, and misconduct.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities in loss prevention processes to ensure maximum value.

Build strong working relationships with key stakeholders to improve collaboration with the team.



What you'll bring -

Degree in finance or a related field, with proven experience in loss prevention or customer service.

Self-starter with the ability to influence senior partners and champion key relationships.

Strong understanding of retail operations and back-office control activities, with uncompromised attention to detail and data analytical skills.

Previous investigation experience and intermediate to advanced knowledge of MS Excel and PBI.

Familiarity with SAP GPlus and BOSS.



What's in it for you -



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary including annual cash bonus, Leave loading and discounted fuel

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Paid Parental Leave

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.)



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.