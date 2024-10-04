Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Systematically review trends to identify losses borne out of theft/fraud and/or process breakdown in the Customer and Product business, which could include BPME, Dedication and BP Plus Card.

Provide detailed analysis and insight into root causes of Retail loss/fraud/theft and present these to Business Partners and Control collaborators across the BP Business.

Support Development of and utilise tools, provide a detailed level of insight through root cause analysis on why loss and/or fraud/theft have occurred and present findings to applicable business units.

Work towards development of suitable controls/and or rule sets to prevent reoccurrence of known fraud/theft incidents.

External benchmarking and staying ahead of industry innovations and standard process.

Ensure suspicious/fraudulent and loss metric reporting is accurate and timely.

Lead investigations into suspected Retail fraud/theft/misconduct.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities in the Loss Prevention Analyst role to ensure maximum value in Loss Prevention processes.

Actively build working relationships with key Collaborators to improve the Loss Prevention and Audit Team’s reputation and provide outstanding value by addressing key issues that affect them.

Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone.

Support the provision of analysis to the Retail business to enable them to reduce loss and/or minimise incidents of fraud/theft.

Translating data into key insights to provide relevant information to partners.

Applying a commercial and innovation lens to all Loss Prevention activities.

Handling critical and/or confidential information.

Leading data, information and activity relating to a large number of retail sites.

Graduation in a finance or related subject area desired

4+ years business experience in a Finance, Loss Prevention or Retail role

Self-starter with the ability to influence senior team members and excel key relationships.

Strong commercial thinking & good judgement

Understanding of Retail Operations and back office control activities.

Uncompromised attention to detail and strong transactional data analytical skills.

Previous investigation experience would be an advantage.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of MS Excel and PBI

Knowledge of SAP and BOSS



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.