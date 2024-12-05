Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Loss Prevention Specialist who will be a member of the Global Retail Security Team whose primary objective is to identify and reduce financial risks in our US retail business.

They work in partnership with the HSE, Operations and Finance teams to develop and deploy programs to reduce financial risks impacting people and product. They build relationships with Organized Retail Crime Associations, coach stores in building cases and help drive prosecution. They develop and drive new initiatives that may include physical barriers, new technology and operational changes regarding Loss Prevention.

They work in the bp Global Security network to share standard processes and standardize where possible. They utilize data to assess vulnerabilities, measure program effectiveness and identify the need for additional measures.

Key Accountabilities

Identify & reduce people and financial risks by: Developing, executing and managing Loss Prevention initiatives and strategies Liaising on internal and external losses and procedure technical content



Mentor teams on loss prevention standard processes such as: Ensuring personal safety during shoplifting events Improving value of monitoring tools Sharing the disruption value of mitigation barriers



Manage Loss Prevention Vendor relationships

Liaising with operations, finance, and payment teams on internal theft investigations

Facilitate Organized Retail Crime Association (ORCA) relationships.

Job Holder Requirements

Education: Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

3 years practical experience in retail loss prevention (convenience/grocery preferred)

Industry expertise and proven leadership skills and loss preventions/cash handling policies

Practical experience in developing and deploying disruption tools for product protection and case building technology.

Experience coaching, mentoring, influencing.

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures.

Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups.

Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model

Desired

LPC/LPQ certifications

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Travel up to 25%.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Loss Prevention Management, Loss Prevention Plans, Loss Prevention Strategies, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



