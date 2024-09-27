Loss Prevention Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Job Purpose

Systematically review trends to identify losses borne out of theft/fraud and/or process breakdown in the Customer and Product business, including bp ME, Dedication and bp Plus Card.

Provide detailed analysis and insight into root causes of Retail loss/fraud/theft and present these to Business Partners and Control partners across the Business.

Key Accountabilities

Lead day to day activities and provide leadership mentorship to the team

Sit in business forums to understand and run demand from the business.

Be involved in strategic conversations with the business to support in define requirements from Loss Prevention perspective, provide functional assurance and review contract before execution.

Lead any critical or confidential fraud cases which may involve internal employees or Retail fraud/theft/misconduct

Develop and utilise tools, provide a detailed level of insight through root cause analysis on why loss and/or fraud/theft have occurred and present findings to applicable business units.

Develop suitable controls/and or rule sets to prevent reoccurrence of known fraud/theft incidents.

External benchmarking and keeping tabs on industry innovations and standard methodology.

Ensure suspicious/fraudulent and loss metric reporting is accurate and timely.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities in the Loss Prevention Analyst role to ensure maximum value in Loss Prevention processes.

Actively build working relationships with key Customers to improve the Loss Prevention and Audit Team’s reputation and provide exceptional value by addressing key issues that affect them.

Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone.

Qualification & Experience

Graduation or equivalent experience in a finance, 8+ years' business experience in a Finance, Loss Prevention or Retail role

Self-starter with the ability to influence senior collaborators and make key relationships.

Strong commercial thinking & good judgement

Understanding of Retail Operations and back office control activities.

Uncompromised attention to detail and strong transactional data analytical skills.

Previous investigation experience would be an advantage.

Intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of MS Excel and PBI

Knowledge of SAP and BOSS



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.