Low Carbon ARC US Hydrogen Controller

As the Controller, you will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, and managing conformance to internal and external reporting requirements.
As the US Low carbon market continues to evolve and expand rapidly, we have a new opportunity to join the global Low Carbon Energy ARC team to support continued growth in US low carbon Hydrogen projects.
The team member will report to the Low Carbon Energy Head of Control. The role will be responsible for managing project activity across the US Hydrogen portfolio and supporting new Hydrogen projects across the US, led by the ARC New Business global team.
This individual will have responsibility for all Hydrogen internal and external financial reporting related activities as well as developing and maintaining a robust internal control environment. This role provides an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the financial reporting and control activities of a major strategic LCE location.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
