Low Carbon ARC US Hydrogen Controller

As the Controller, you will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, and managing conformance to internal and external reporting requirements.

As the US Low carbon market continues to evolve and expand rapidly, we have a new opportunity to join the global Low Carbon Energy ARC team to support continued growth in US low carbon Hydrogen projects.

The team member will report to the Low Carbon Energy Head of Control. The role will be responsible for managing project activity across the US Hydrogen portfolio and supporting new Hydrogen projects across the US, led by the ARC New Business global team.

This individual will have responsibility for all Hydrogen internal and external financial reporting related activities as well as developing and maintaining a robust internal control environment. This role provides an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the financial reporting and control activities of a major strategic LCE location.

Have strong knowledge of operation of internal control framework, financial reporting and financial assurance

Provide detailed functional assurance over Hydrogen project FMs/ATNs including technical accounting application (with support from the LCE Technical Accounting Senior Advisor), identification of control risks and non-financial reporting requirements

Understand external financial reporting requirements required for area of accountability and optimise the legal entity set up

Maintain a detailed level of understanding of local reporting requirements and assess differences to ensure both IFRS and local external reporting requirements are satisfied

Act as a focal point for accounting questions and challenges from finance and non-finance partners. This will also include ability to explain outcomes of commercial decisions to non-finance partners, risks that arise and impacts on financial statements.

Develop effective relationships with complex and multi-location stakeholder groups

Monitor the operating efficiency of internal controls, identify, and mitigate risks and gaps

Manage the quarterly due diligence and assurance process

Establish and operate an effective cost control process, liaising closely with PPM to support the delivery of robust budget and forecast activities including key line variance commentary balance sheet explanations and working capital movements

Provide support and leadership on ARC matters to key low carbon partners and business teams

Develop operational improvement initiatives to simplify ARC deliverables

Prepare policy, technical accounting, and control papers for senior ARC endorsement

Develop capabilities in global business service center teams, including coaching and supportive problem solving, driving and supporting standardization and automation initiatives for Hydrogen and across the GBS Low Carbon teams.

Support US Controllers of other Low Carbon technologies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s in Finance, Economics (preferred)

Experienced Qualified accountant

Extensive financial reporting and internal control experience

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity.

Strong influencing and networking skills

Ability to manage multiple, conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Work across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong relationships with business teams.

Exposure to and knowledge of a broad range of financial processes

Strong financial ERP system knowledge and ability to interpret management information.

Financial accounting, control, and reporting experience for renewables industry a plus

Experience of working with global business center teams (preferred)

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



