Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid balanced aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.

Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally!

This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Customers and Products (C&P) entity actively pursues many opportunities to achieve positive sustainability impact for its customers and its many businesses (called 'sub-entities'). C&P's activities range from providing low carbon mobility solutions to customers at retail forecourts and airports to growing the circularity attributes in the products that we sell for example in our Castrol sub-entity. C&P has its own central Carbon Management and Sustainability (CM&S) team, and the Low Carbon Analyst role is part of that team. The Low Carbon Analyst will work actively to support bp's work on reaching net zero. This will include reporting on bp's carbon emissions associated with sold energy products ('Aim 3'), leading both actuals and forecasting. This responsibility is extensive and involves engaging multiple collaborators and managing large datasets. This role also plays a key role in C&P's large investment governance process. The Low Carbon Analyst is responsible for assessing the level of impact each investment would have on bp's net zero sales target. This role works very closely with the team’s Strategy and Performance Lead in CM&S as well as carbon experts in bp's Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) entity. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is looking to deepen their knowledge and experience of net zero, carbon accounting and the scale of change that is needed to drive change in the energy transformation! Duties and Responsibilities: Manage Aim 3 actuals reporting: Engage with the Finance entity to collect, coordinate and analyse energy products sales data from C&P's sales systems, perform quality control on the data (incl. sense-checking with sub-entities) and collect evidence ('proof of sustainability') required for the audit process of aim 3 reporting. Manage Aim 3 forecasting: Engage with sub-entities and Finance to collect a forward view on sales and convert into an accurate forecast of emissions encouraged from sold energy products. Re-engage with each sub-entity to sense-check the forecast. Update the forecast regularly and in tandem with changes in C&P's financial plan. Maintain C&P's Aim 3 model: Work with SS&V and ensure it is always reflecting the latest bp methodology and Aim 3 assumptions. Deliver continuous improvements on the model to ensure it is as user-friendly as possible and always up to date with how the business is evolving. Support the development of low carbon strategies and other analysis requests from C&P businesses (low carbon fuels, electric vehicles, hydrogen etc.) by delivering Aim 3 analysis and impact assessments. Deliver Aim 3 impact assessments for large investment cases going through C&P's investment governance process. Qualification and Experience: Proven track record to organise, analyse and draw insights from complex data sets.

Strong attention to detail, appreciation for structure, ability to be methodical and systematic in prioritising data.

Ability to positively engage with a wide range of collaborators across time zones to collect quality data in a timely manner.

Knowledge of the energy transition and decarbonisation pathways for fuels.

Knowledge of GHG Lifecycle Analysis (LCA) and GHG accounting practices.

Strong analytical and mathematical skills, with confident command of Excel and Power BI.

Determined and passionate to support bp’s net zero agenda and lead change in the energy transition.

Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, takes initiative, applies good judgement and problem-solving abilities.

Goal oriented with tenacity to get the job done on time.

BA/BSc degree or equivalent.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.