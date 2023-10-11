This role is not eligible for relocation

The Low Carbon Business Development & Integration Lead –will work as part of a cross-bp multi-disciplinary squad to explore and identify business development opportunities in Korea which fit with bp’s strategic low carbon agenda. The role will also develop and nurture relationships with key Korean customers and partners in pursuit of bp’s strategy. The role, whilst parented to RC&S, has a broad remit, to identify, access and deliver BD integration value cross-bp and will therefore work closely with and may have accountability to G&LCE Hydrogen team, G&LCE Offshore wind development team, T&S teams, Castrol and Communication & Advocacy function.



Leverage existing and newly identified customers’ decarbonization business opportunities to explore synergies and Group wide integration opportunities across BP’s businesses to deliver bp’s low carbon strategy.

Support bp Korea Head of Country and other teams for engagement with Korean industry and Government.

Research and advise upon decarbonization policy framework as well as respective policy to be leveraged for bp’s business development.

Build an advocacy network and interact with government bodies/agencies involved in Korean decarbonisation, working closely with C&A

Identify and evaluate opportunities with deep insights on Korea energy industry trends, carbon emission reduction targets and specific demand of corporates and industrial areas and motivations behind

Develop customer-centric solutions through customizing bp existing decarbonization package, enhancing critical offer elements with strategic partners and optimizing overall economics. Cultivate and manage key counterparties relationships in Korea for cross- bp businesses.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders.

Support bp businesses on negotiations with counterparts and coordinate with internal business groups and functions as well as strategic partners to conclude deals.

Support cross-bp project teams to structure opportunities, manage risks and add/protect value.

Proven track record of developing and maintaining external relationships providing access at senior levels.

Experience influencing and communicating with a diverse range of senior partners, both internally and externally including with governments and agencies

A strong familiarity with Korean energy industry, decarbonization targets and roadmap.

Track record of business development and opportunity generation; leading successful and complex commercial negotiations

Strong knowledge of existing and emerging energy markets in Korea, regulatory and competitor environment – ability to utilise this knowledge to identify opportunities and to mitigate risks.

Consistent track record of working collaboratively across multiple teams to deliver sophisticated projects and commercial results.

Ability to thrive in both collaborative and autonomous environments with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge.

Fluent business language in Korean and English will be required.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation!



