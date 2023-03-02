Job summary

The Low Carbon Business Development & Integration Lead –will work as part of a cross-bp multi-disciplinary squad to explore and identify business development opportunities in Japan which fit with bp’s strategic low carbon agenda. The role whilst parented to RC&S has a broad remit, to identify, access and deliver BD integration value cross-bp and will therefore work closely with and may have accountability to G&LCE Hydrogen team, G&LCE Offshore wind development team, T&S teams, Castrol and Communication & Advocacy function.

What you will deliver:

Leverage existing and newly identified customers’ decarbonization business opportunities to explore synergies and Group wide integration opportunities across BP’s businesses to deliver bp’s low carbon strategy. Facilitate senior level engagement with Japanese industry and Government.

Research and advise upon decarbonization policy framework as well as respective policy to be leveraged for bp’s business development. Build an advocacy network and interact with government bodies/agencies involved in Japanese decarbonisation, working closely with C&A

Identify and evaluate opportunities with deep insights on Japan energy industry trends, carbon emission reduction target and specific demand of cities and corporates and motivations behind

Develop solutions and structure deal through customizing bp existing decarbonization package, enhancing critical offer elements with strategic partners and optimizing overall economics. Cultivate and manage key counterparties relationships in Japan for cross- bp businesses

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders. Lead and support negotiation with counterparts and coordinate with internal business groups and functions as well as strategic partners to conclude deals. Support cross-bp project teams to structure opportunities, manage risks and add/protect value

What you will need to be successful:

Proven track record of developing and maintaining external relationships providing access at senior levels.

Experience influencing and communicating with a diverse range of senior and executive level partners, both internally and externally including with governments and agencies

A strong familiarity with energy industry, decarbonization target and roadmap.

Track record of business development and opportunity generation; leading successful and complex commercial negotiations

Strong knowledge of existing and emerging energy markets in Japan, regulatory and competitor environment – ability to utilise this knowledge to identify opportunities and to mitigate risks

Consistent track record of working collaboratively across multiple teams to deliver sophisticated projects and commercial results

Ability to thrive in both collaborative and autonomous environments with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge

Fluent Japanese and English required

