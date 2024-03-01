Low Carbon Energy Category Analyst - Electrolyser

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In this role you be a part of the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team who are passionate about delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



Your primary focus will be green hydrogen, a critical enabler of the global transition to sustainable energy and net zero emissions economies. You will be supporting early-stage projects and helping build a best-in-class Centre of Excellence for the procurement of Electrolysers, a key strategic component in the production of green hydrogen. The right candidate needs to develop market expertise and be a trusted partner to the business teams in terms of understanding hydrogen global markets, the supply base for Electrolysers, and supply chain vulnerabilities.





Lead Centre of Excellence for green hydrogen enabling activity in areas such as cost/inflation modelling, procurement strategies, cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and handling relationships with Electrolyser OEMs.

Take a collaborative approach with other procurement teams to build Electrolyser procurement strategies.

Develop market intelligence of the global hydrogen markets, building solid understanding of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Support early-stage projects, recognising supply chain risk and opportunity, and evaluating project viability.

Evaluate and recommend contracting models to support green hydrogen projects including expertly explaining key contract clauses and benefits to relevant partners within the business.

Help progress the procurement agenda and ensure effective development of procurement digital tools which benefit the Low Carbon Energy business,

Build effective collaborative relationships with partners to promote an adaptable, agile and professional partnership.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing,

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about the influence procurement has on this growth area.

Existing understanding of the global hydrogen and power markets with a focus on local supply chain development and supplier partnerships,

Experience in Low Carbon or New Energy development projects or supply chain businesses,

Commercial approach with strong analytical skills,

Confident negotiator with all levels in the business and experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities.

Capable of working in an agile way and being part of multi-disciplinary teams to achieve bp’s goals.

Willing to travelling when needed.

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



